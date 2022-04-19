Cryptoverse: Gold coins glimmer amid the global gloom

April 19 (Reuters) - A fledgling class of crypto that feasts
on risk is outshining a wider market paralyzed by war and
inflation.
Coins backed by gold are newer variants of "stablecoins",
which are typically pegged to the dollar to tame volatility. The
largest, Pax Gold or PAXG, has jumped 7.4% in 2022,
while main rival Tether Gold has leapt 8.5%.
"One of the main concerns that a lot of people who are new
to crypto have is that it's not backed by anything. It just gets
on a screen," said Everett Millman, chief market analyst at
Gainesville Coins. "So attaching them or linking them to a
real-world commodity, it does make some sense."
The reach for gold, a traditional hedge against geopolitical
upheaval and inflation, is unsurprising. The demand for
gold-backed cryptocurrencies, though, is new.
Stablecoins, a fast-growing breed of crypto, have emerged as
a common medium of exchange, often used by traders seeking to
move funds around. It is easier to swap major stablecoins for
bitcoin or other crypto, for example, than it is to swap
traditional money like U.S. dollars for bitcoin.
Tether Gold has been buoyed by bigger investors, including
"whales" with $1 million or more of cryptocurrency, using the
token to change a portion of their holdings into gold, according
to Paolo Ardoino, Tether's chief technology officer.
"Many of our investors were already involved in crypto, but
were interested in not having their entire wealth in cryptos or
in dollars, and were seeking more inflation-resistant assets
like gold," he said.
Yet gold-backed coins are still a niche novelty in the
crypto market at present - PAXG and Tether Gold are barely over
two years old - with thin liquidity and little certainty about
their long-term fortunes.
PAXG has seen its market value almost double to $627 million
this year, while Tether Gold has risen 9% to above $209 million.
By comparison the latter's eight-year-old sibling, dollar-pegged
Tether - the world's largest stablecoin - has a market cap of
over $83 billion.
According to data from CoinMarketCap, daily PAX gold trading
volumes ranged between $10 million to $520 million over the past
month, compared to ether volumes which fluctuated between $8.7
billion and $25 billion in April. Dollar-pegged tether's 24-hour
volumes ranged between $35 billion and $92 billion.
ALL THAT GLITTERS?
Sceptics argue that PAXG, developed by the company Paxos,
and Tether Gold have merely risen on the coat-tails of a broad
rush for gold; indeed they have tracked the price of physical
gold, which is up about 8.5% this year. PAXG is up 4.5%
since Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine, versus
gold's 4%.
The SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund, which is
managed by State Street Global Advisors, is up 7.6% in 2022.
"The (crypto gold) tokens themselves aren't immutable.
They're literally just IOUs that happen to be using blockchain
infrastructure," said Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research for
Galaxy Digital in New York.
He said investors would have to determine whether they
should have the same level of confidence in the companies behind
PAXG and the gold ETF.
"They're both basically synthetic gold exposure backed by
gold holdings. Perhaps trust is part of the thing that people
would consider when deciding whether we can trust Paxos the same
way we trust State Street."
Nonetheless, advocates of such coins say they offer the ease
of owning gold without having to worry about storing a physical
coin or bar, while eliminating the minimum margin requirements
often required to trade gold on traditional markets.
PAXG, for instance, requires a minimum investment of the
equivalent of 0.01 ounce of gold, roughly $20, versus the $184
an investor would pay for each share of the SPDR Gold ETF.
Millman at Gainesville Coins also argued that gold-backed
stablecoins bolstered the credibility of cryptocurrencies.
"One of the main criticisms of cryptos is that they have
been so extremely volatile. Hence, the idea to back a token with
a stable commodity," he said. "The marriage between those two
things could actually also bolster confidence in cryptos."
(Reporting by Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in
Bengaluru
Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Pravin Char)