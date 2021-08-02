Crystal Group Introduces First Military- and IEC-Compliant Video Encoder and IP KVM for Demanding Edge Environments

Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, announced today it will offer the industry’s first ruggedized video appliances (RVA) that combine critical, real-time 4K video streaming, recording, extension, and storage with strict military and industrial standards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005117/en/

Crystal Group's new RVA6152 video encoder. (Photo: Business Wire)

In collaboration with Matrox® Video, Crystal Group is the preeminent provider of the world’s only ruggedized multi-4K video encoder and 4K IP KVM extender. Both products use Crystal Group’s proprietary ruggedization techniques to deploy the ultra-high-definition (UHD) video capabilities and quality of Matrox’s Maevex 6100 Series quad 4K encoder and Extio™ N3408 4K/quad-HD IP KVM extender into the most demanding and extreme operating environments.

“Whether it’s conducting live, virtual, constructive training or providing real-time oil rig monitoring, video-based data is critical to the accuracy and effectiveness of edge applications,” said Jeff Dixon, technical director at Crystal Group. “Providing ruggedized versions of these Matrox products to meet or exceed International Electronic Commission (IEC) compliance standards, as well as MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461 and MIL-STD-901E, proactively addresses the dynamic operating challenges and requirements.”

Equipped with compressed H.264 technology, the RVA6152 video encoder delivers quality, low bitrate streaming and recording. The quad 4K input capture and encode enables secure, real-time streaming and/or recording of four or more 4K channels simultaneously over standard one Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) networks. The plug-and-play design integrates easily into existing infrastructures for high-density content distribution and system scalability.

The RVA3408 IP KVM extender provides 4Kp60 4:4:4 UHD performance or quad-monitor capabilities over standard GbE at unprecedented low bitrates. This transmitter-receiver duo can be configured as a point-to-point or networked extender to securely deliver multiple video, keyboard, mouse, USB 2.0 and audio signals, as well as provide aggregated and seamless control of multiple systems from a remote 4K/multi-display station with a single keyboard and mouse.

“Crystal Group’s experience in and reputation for designing and building rugged compute solutions for demanding edge environments is unmatched,” said Samuel Recine, vice president of sales for the Americas and Asia Pacific, AV/IT Group at Matrox Video. “Customers have exacting needs when it comes to their expanding use of performance-media-over-IP products. Crystal Group is a trusted source for the demanding projects using these technologies and is a domestic solution provider we are very proud to partner with.”

To be among the first to learn first-hand about both the RVA6152 and RVA3408, visit Crystal Group in booth 744 at Sea-Air-Space 2021 from August 2-4.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc. is a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializing in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. A small employee-owned business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides defense, government and industrial markets with integrated solutions that bring seamless, real-time artificial intelligence, autonomy and cybersecurity to demanding edge applications.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901, and are backed by a five-plus-year warranty. All products are manufactured in the company’s facility, certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards.

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a global leader in video technology. Featuring a complete portfolio of best-in-class hardware, software, APIs, and SDKs, Matrox Video enables OEMs, system integrators, value-added channel partners, and end users to push the boundaries of video innovation. Serving the AV/IT, broadcast, and emerging markets for 45 years, Matrox Video is synonymous with quality, performance, interoperability, and support. Matrox Video’s legal entity is Matrox Graphics Inc., part of the Matrox Group. For more information, visit matrox.com/video.

©2021 Crystal Group Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005117/en/