Crystal Group Introduces ISR Video Encoder for Secure, Real-Time Video Streaming

Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, announced today the newest addition to its line up of high-performance edge computing solutions for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications. The new RS1104 ISR encoder integrates the Haivision Makito X1 into a Crystal Group FORCE™ server to deliver real-time streaming of MISB-compliant, full-motion video capabilities.

The ultra-compact RS1104 1U server consolidates the workload of three separate 1U units into one by integrating the Haivision’s Makito X1 video encoder, an 8-port switch, and six 2.5” SSD drives. This includes compressing a high-quality raw video source with two separate encode engines, which enables both a high-quality video stream for machine learning applications running on the RS1104 and a low-bitrate video stream to reach remote users over constrained network links.

“Consolidating our rugged server and Haivision’s rugged video encoder into a single unit enables the needed video quality and capabilities for accurate, live situational awareness at the tactical edge in a smaller footprint,” said Alan High, technical director at Crystal Group. “Eliminating the extra box, multiple mounts, and additional power supplies saves integration time and reduces installation challenges in compact spaces, like aircraft, drones and tanks.”

In addition to the RS1104 video encoder, Crystal Group can integrate the high-quality video performance of the Makito X1 into any Crystal Group FORCE server or rugged embedded computer with 2.5” drive bays.

Crystal Group rugged servers are engineered to meet strict military and industrial standards to ensure seamless reliability in the harshest environments when speed, accuracy and security are mission critical. Haivision’s rugged video streaming appliances are deployed in similar applications when situational awareness requires real-time video surveillance.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc. is a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializing in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. A small employee-owned business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides defense, government and industrial markets with integrated solutions that bring seamless, real-time artificial intelligence, autonomy and cybersecurity to demanding edge applications.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901, and are backed by a five-plus-year warranty. All products are manufactured in the company’s facility, certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards.

