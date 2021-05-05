Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crystal Group Introduces ISR Video Encoder for Secure, Real-Time Video Streaming

05/05/2021 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, announced today the newest addition to its line up of high-performance edge computing solutions for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications. The new RS1104 ISR encoder integrates the Haivision Makito X1 into a Crystal Group FORCE™ server to deliver real-time streaming of MISB-compliant, full-motion video capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005113/en/

Compact ISR encoder consolidates workload of three separate units to deliver real-time streaming of MISB-compliant, full-motion video capabilities (Photo: Business Wire)

Compact ISR encoder consolidates workload of three separate units to deliver real-time streaming of MISB-compliant, full-motion video capabilities (Photo: Business Wire)

The ultra-compact RS1104 1U server consolidates the workload of three separate 1U units into one by integrating the Haivision’s Makito X1 video encoder, an 8-port switch, and six 2.5” SSD drives. This includes compressing a high-quality raw video source with two separate encode engines, which enables both a high-quality video stream for machine learning applications running on the RS1104 and a low-bitrate video stream to reach remote users over constrained network links.

“Consolidating our rugged server and Haivision’s rugged video encoder into a single unit enables the needed video quality and capabilities for accurate, live situational awareness at the tactical edge in a smaller footprint,” said Alan High, technical director at Crystal Group. “Eliminating the extra box, multiple mounts, and additional power supplies saves integration time and reduces installation challenges in compact spaces, like aircraft, drones and tanks.”

In addition to the RS1104 video encoder, Crystal Group can integrate the high-quality video performance of the Makito X1 into any Crystal Group FORCE server or rugged embedded computer with 2.5” drive bays.

Crystal Group rugged servers are engineered to meet strict military and industrial standards to ensure seamless reliability in the harshest environments when speed, accuracy and security are mission critical. Haivision’s rugged video streaming appliances are deployed in similar applications when situational awareness requires real-time video surveillance.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc. is a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializing in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. A small employee-owned business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides defense, government and industrial markets with integrated solutions that bring seamless, real-time artificial intelligence, autonomy and cybersecurity to demanding edge applications.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901, and are backed by a five-plus-year warranty. All products are manufactured in the company’s facility, certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards.

©2021 Crystal Group Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aTOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction in relation to the disposal of 50% shareholdings in two subsidiaries holding the properties in shap pat heung road and tai tong road, yuen long, new territories and major transaction in relation to possible provision of financial assistance
PU
10:59aDELL TECHNOLOGIES  : and i2b2 tranSMART Foundation Create “Digital Twins” to Treat Long-Haul COVID-19
PU
10:59aDELL TECHNOLOGIES  : APEX Transforms How the World Consumes Technology
PU
10:59aDELL TECHNOLOGIES  : Unlocks Value of Data at the Edge
PU
10:57aHealthy food, healthy businesses during COVID-19
PU
10:57aCHINA U TON FUTURE SPACE INDUSTRIAL  : Resignation of company secretary and independent non-executive director and non-compliance with the listing rules
PU
10:57aRFA : New Analysis from DOE Researchers Confirms Ethanol's Low-Carbon Benefits
PU
10:57aMICROSOFT  : Winners of Education Open Data Challenge announced
PU
10:57aLeading Edge Materials Updates on Norra Kärr Mining Lease Application
GL
10:57aCANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS : Investment Update - Unaudited
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Facing chips shortage, Biden may s..
3Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high
4Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : .P. Moller - Mersk Q1 2021 Interim Report

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ