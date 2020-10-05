Crystal Group to Present Rugged Solutions, Share Tactical Tech Expertise as NVIDIA GTC 2020 Platinum Sponsor

Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, announced today that it is a Federal Platinum sponsor of NVIDIA’s premier GTC (GPU Technology Conference) 2020. This global, five-day event will be 100 percent virtual, allowing attendees to attend conference sessions—including three presented by Crystal Group—in any time zone and multiple languages.

As a Preferred Solutions Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), Crystal Group is paving the way for bringing seamless AI and visualization capabilities into harsh and unpredictable environments. By integrating NVIDIA GPUs into its rugged, high-performance compute offerings, both the U.S. Department of Defense and industrial customers now have the ability to analyze petabytes of data at the edge where accurate, real-time information and decision making are vital.

“Through our ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA, we are transforming edge computing solutions by bringing the power, speed and accuracy of GPU technology into extremely challenging and unforgiving environments,” said Bob Haag, vice president of Sales & Marketing for Crystal Group. “As a Federal Platinum-level sponsor of this year’s conference, we’re excited to highlight how the advantages of our joint capabilities are enabling mission and program success for our customers.”

GTC 2020 attendees will learn about Crystal Group’s range of advanced solutions and the company’s expertise and success in ruggedizing commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products for the U.S. military and autonomous vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Sessions will introduce new technologies and products, and elaborate on how Crystal Group’s portfolio of rugged servers use powerful NVIDIA GPUs to efficiently collect, process, transmit and adapt to droves of incoming data—a critical element in today’s age of digital transformation.

Crystal Group’s presentations at GTC 2020 include:

“Cracking the Code for Multi-domain Battlespace Computing” presented by Chad Hutchinson, PE and director of Engineering, highlights the evolution to and value of integrated edge compute solutions that address the critical aspects of interoperability, security, scalability, and reliability for applications in any domain.

“Hit the Road: Accelerate Your AV Development Without Compromising Safety” with Alan High, technical director, spotlights proven, high-performance computing solutions that can accelerate AV development by bringing deep learning AI to unpredictable edge environments, including use cases in modernized thermal management and custom-designed systems.

“Bulletproof Hardware for Seamless AI at the Edge” with Jim Shaw, executive vice president of Engineering, explores unique ruggedization skills and techniques critical in the design and efficacy of computer hardware used for AI at the edge. Use cases in autonomous vehicles, military inference engines and remote applications demonstrate how integrating GPU speed, accuracy and power with rugged hardware delivers seamless AI performance in even the most extreme conditions.

For more information about Crystal Group’s participation in GTC and a full list of sessions, visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/session-catalog/.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. A small employee-owned business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with integrated solutions that bring seamless, real-time artificial intelligence, autonomy and cybersecurity to demanding edge applications. Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901; are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty; and are manufactured in the company’s Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards.

©2020 Crystal Group, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005135/en/