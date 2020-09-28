Crystal IS : and Boston University Research Demonstrates Klaran UVC LEDs' Effective Wavelength for Inactivating SARS-CoV-2

Crystal IS, an Asahi Kasei company, and Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL) have performed research demonstrating the efficacy of Crystal IS’ Klaran UVC LEDs to inactivate SARS-CoV-2.

Crystal IS initiated this research to understand how SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, responds to ultraviolet light across the emission range of Klaran UVC LEDs (260 nm to 270 nm) and at different doses.

Log Reduction as a Function of Dose and LED Peak Wavelength

1.25 mJ/cm2 2.5 mJ/cm2 3.75 mJ/cm2 5 mJ/cm2 1 seconds 2 seconds 3 seconds 4 seconds 260 nm 2.6 268 nm 0.7 1.2 1.5 2.8 270 nm 2.8

Data courtesy of Dr. Anthony Griffiths, NEIDL, Boston University

During the study, an array of Klaran UVC LEDs were used to irradiate a surface containing SARS-CoV-2. The results in the table above show the log reduction achieved from exposing the virus to a UVC intensity of 1.25 mW/cm2 at different time intervals. The test was then repeated using a dose of 5 mJ/cm2 from LEDs which emit at a peak wavelength representing both ends of the Klaran LED wavelength specification (260 nm and 270 nm). The results indicate similar efficacy across the tested range.

Impact of Wavelength on Log Reduction

3.75 mJ/cm2 5 mJ/cm2 37 mJ/cm2 268 nm 1.5 2.8 280 nm1 0.9 3.1

1= Hiroko Inagaki, Akatsuki Saito, Hironobu Sugiyama, Tamaki Okabayashi, & Shouichi Fujimoto (2020), Rapid Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 with deep-UV LED irradiation. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/22221751.2020.1796529

“The research by NEIDL at Boston University demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 can be effectively inactivated in a matter of seconds through exposure to low doses of UVC light in the key germicidal range,” said Larry Felton, President at Crystal IS. However, comparing test results from this study against published results from the University of Miyazaki (which used UVC LEDs emitting at 280 nm) highlights a marked drop in efficacy beyond 270 nm wavelength. While there is much to be done in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Crystal IS believes this type of data can be used to help design innovative and effective disinfection solutions.

Klaran UVC LEDs are currently being used by a number of partners, including Healthe Air™ by Healthe, Inc., and Big Ass Fans Clean Air System Haiku with UV-C, which provides continuous disinfection and clean airflow in retail, restaurant, fitness and office settings.

About Crystal IS

Crystal IS, an Asahi Kasei company and ISO 9001:2015 certified, is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Aluminum Nitride substrates. Aluminum Nitride’s wider bandgap capability means that devices grown on Aluminum Nitride can more effectively (technically and economically) emit at the deeper ultraviolet (UVC) wavelengths than devices grown on sapphire. Crystal IS products are used to produce high performance UVC LEDs for disinfection and environmental monitoring in a variety of applications that enhance and sustain life and living around the world.

