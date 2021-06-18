Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira SLP : advises Euro Vital Pharma Group on acquiring Korott Group

Cuatrecasas advised the Euro Vital Pharma (EVP) Group on acquiring the Korott Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of vitamins, minerals, natural cosmetics, as well as sport supplements for the Spanish consumer healthcare market. Headquartered in Alcoy (Spain), the group operates a modern production facility with free capacities that can also be utilized by the EVP Group.

Following the acquisition of Principle Healthcare (November 2020), the Korott Group further expands EVP's European reach, product portfolio and own production capabilities.

Cuatrecasas lawyers Kai Fischer, Ander Portillo, Gregor Erlebach and Ariadna Casanueva advised EVP eon this transaction.