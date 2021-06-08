Log in
Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira SLP : advises La Plana Group on acquiring Primera Línea Visual

06/08/2021 | 05:33am EDT
The Cuatrecasas lawyers advised Castellón-based La Plana Group on acquiring Madrid company PLV (Primera Línea Visual).

With this transaction, the group can begin to operate in Madrid-the key region in the country-and diversify and extend its range of products and services, and its capacity to design and manufacture all type of advertising solutions at the sale point.

The transaction also helps for jump-start the company's plans of national expansion. With over 7,000 square meters of installations, PLV is a fully integrated company in the La Plana Group, keeping its current structure and workforce. Following the transaction, the group now has over 600 employees and 5 production centers.

The Cuatrecasas advisory team for La Plana Group was made up of lawyers Mª José Guillén and Pilar Alcácer (Corporate and Commercial); Victoria Villanueva, Gemma Plà and Andrés Bolás (Labor and Employment); Sergio Fernández and Suniva Gómez (Public Law); Pedro Gil, Amparo Gomis and Montserrat Albaladejo (Tax); and Alejandro Negro and Marcos González (Intellectual Property).

Disclaimer

Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira SLP published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
