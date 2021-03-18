Cuba approves second homegrown COVID vaccine for late phase trials

HAVANA, March 18 (Reuters) - Cuba's drug regulatory
authority on Thursday approved a second COVID-19 vaccine
candidate for late-stage clinical trials as the country races to
secure a homegrown shot to quell its worst outbreak since the
start of the pandemic and sell abroad.
The Communist-run Caribbean island nation, which has long
experience with developing and exporting vaccines, is one of a
handful in the region that have not started vaccinating against
COVID, as it is counting on its own candidates.
This month, Cuba started late-phase trials of its most
advanced experimental vaccine, named Soberana (Sovereignty) 2,
reflecting national pride in its relative self-reliance in areas
like healthcare despite the decades-old U.S. trade embargo.
On Thursday, the Cuban regulatory authority gave the green
light for it to start such trials for Abdala, named after a poem
by 19th century Cuban independence hero Jose Marti, which like
Soberana 2 targets the spike protein of the novel coronavirus.
Authorities will start recruiting about 48,000 volunteers
between the ages of 19 and 80 in Cuba's eastern provinces for a
randomized, placebo-controlled trial of the three-shot vaccine
next week, according to Cuba’s official registry of clinical
trials.
The study is to be completed in July, with first results due
for publication in August.
Cuba is going through its worst coronavirus outbreak since
the start of the pandemic after opening its borders late last
year.
The island of 11 million inhabitants is registering
600-1,000 daily cases, well above the scores or a handful per
day for most of last year, although its cumulative tallies of
cases and deaths at 64,414 and 384 respectively remain well
below the global averages per capita.
The government has vowed to vaccinate the entire population
this year with one of its five experimental shots in
development.
Critics argue any vaccine development is a gamble and it
should be acquiring shots already approved to start immunizing
the most vulnerable sectors of the population while it awaits
results from its own trials.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh. Editing by Gerry Doyle)