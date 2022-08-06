Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cuba fire rages at fuel storage port; Mexico, Venezuela sending help

08/06/2022 | 08:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Major fire spreads at Cuban fuel storage facility hit by lightning

HAVANA (Reuters) - A massive oil-fed fire burned for a second day on Saturday near Cuba's supertanker port in Matanzas, as Mexico and Venezuela sent teams to help fight the inferno and Cuba accepted a U.S. offer of unspecified "technical advice".

On Friday evening, lightning struck one of eight storage tanks at the facility 60 miles east of Havana. Heat from the blaze reached a second tank on Saturday and the wind blew flames dangerously close to a third.

"We express deep gratitude to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Chile ... which have promptly offered material aid in the face of this complex situation," tweeted Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

"We also appreciate the offer of technical advice from the US," he said.

Cuban authorities said at least 121 people were injured in the second blast, of which 36 remained hospitalized, five in critical condition. One person was listed as dead and 17 firefighters were unaccounted for. More than 1,000 civilians were evacuated from the area.

"There was a very big explosion yesterday around 8 p.m. and today at 5 a.m. a second explosion so big it lit up the area like the sun," local resident Alfredo Gonzalez said.

Diaz-Canel visited the scene around midnight, then returned to spend Saturday coordinating the response as state-run television broadcast live coverage of the unfolding disaster.

Before the second blast, Diaz-Canel posted on Twitter that first responders were "trying to avert the spread of the flames and any spill of fuel" into the Matanzas bay.

Military helicopters were dumping seawater on nearby storage tanks as smoke reached Havana and residents were warned to avoid acid rain.

Cuba has been suffering daily blackouts and fuel shortages. The loss of fuel and storage capacity is likely to aggravate the situation which has led to small local protests in the last few months.

Jorge Pinon, director of the University of Texas at Austin's Latin America and Caribbean Energy and Environment Program, said the area had eight big tanks each with a capacity of 300,000 barrels.

"The area is a transshipment point for fuel to various thermo-electric plants, not just the one nearby, so this could be very bad news for the power grid," he said.

(Reporting by Marc Frank; additional reporting by Reuters television; Editing by Mike Harrison and Daniel Wallis and David Gregorio)

By Marc Frank and Nelson Acosta


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.6908 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.207 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7724 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.0178 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.25% 0.012602 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.82% 94.35 Delayed Quote.20.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.93% 0.62374 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.50% 60.8 Delayed Quote.-17.48%
WTI 0.57% 88.53 Delayed Quote.16.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aChina crude imports near 4-year low as refiners draw on stocks amid thin margins
RE
12:07aChina's export growth gains steam despite weakening global demand
RE
12:03aChina July rare earth exports down 8% year on year-customs
RE
08/06China's July soybean imports slide amid poor crush margins, weaker demand
RE
08/06China's July trade surplus with U.S. widens slightly to $41.5 bln
RE
08/06China jan-july trade surplus with u.s. $ 242.67 bln, customs dat…
RE
08/06China july trade surplus with u.s. $41.5 bln vs $41.4 bln surplu…
RE
08/06Taiwan dispatches aircraft and ships in reaction to Chinese drills
RE
08/06TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY : Taiwan dispatched aircraft and ships t…
RE
08/06TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY : Multiple chinese military ships, aircr…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end
2Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthc..
3China crude imports near 4-year low as refiners draw on stocks amid thi..
4China July rare earth exports down 8% year on year-customs
5Taiwan dispatches aircraft and ships in reaction to Chinese drills

HOT NEWS