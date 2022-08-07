Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cuba gets help from Mexico, Venezuela to fight oil fire

08/07/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Major fire spreads at Cuban fuel storage facility hit by lightning

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba sought on Sunday to bring under control a fire at its main oil storage facility that has killed one firefighter, drawing on help from Mexico and Venezuela to fight the raging flames.

A lightning strike on Friday ignited one of eight storage tanks at the Matazanas super tanker port 60 miles east of Havana. A second tank caught fire on Saturday, catching firefighters and others at the scene by surprise. Sixteen people were missing.

The second explosion injured more than 100 people, many first responders, and 24 remain hospitalized, five of those in critical condition.

"We are facing a fire of such magnitude that it is very difficult to control in Cuba, where there are not all the means that are required," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told reporters.

On Sunday, 82 Mexican and 35 Venezuelan personnel experienced in combating fuel blazes joined the effort, bringing four planeloads of fire-fighting chemicals.

"The help is important, I would say that it is vital and it is going to be decisive," Diaz-Canel said. Cuba had been using water and helicopters to battle the flames.

Jorge Pinon, director of the University of Texas at Austin's Latin America and Caribbean Energy and Environment Program, said each tank at the facility could store 300,000 barrels and provided fuel to electric plants.

Cuba has been suffering daily blackouts and fuel shortages. The loss of fuel and storage capacity is likely to aggravate the situation, which has spurred small local protests in the last few months.

(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Marc Frank and Nelson Acosta


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.82% 94.35 Delayed Quote.20.17%
WTI 0.55% 88.53 Delayed Quote.16.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:33pFirefighters battle wildfire on Croatian island after man dies
RE
02:07pBiden stands with Muslims after 'horrific killings' in New Mexico
RE
02:05pCuba gets help from Mexico, Venezuela to fight oil fire
RE
01:59pGangs kill former Haitian senator amid spike in violence
RE
01:37pCuba gets help from Mexico, Venezuela to fight oil fire
RE
01:19pCVS Health plans to buy Signify Health - WSJ
RE
01:17pChile sinkhole grows large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe
RE
01:12pWW2 bomb revealed in drought-hit waters of Italy's River Po
RE
12:59pWW2 bomb revealed in drought-hit waters of Italy's River Po
RE
12:54pArmy detonates WW2 bomb from dried Italian river
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it will ship 41.3 mcm of gas to Europe on Sunday
2Taiwan-based Apple supplier challenged by investor over $4 billion cash..
3Fisker Establishes Process for Qualifying US-Based Fisker Ocean Reserva..
4UK investigates sale of National Grid's gas transmission business, repo..
5Amnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine

HOT NEWS