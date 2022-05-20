Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cuba hits back at U.S. as tensions rise over Summit of Americas

05/20/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cuba's Deputy FM Carlos Fernandez de Cossio speaks in Havana

HAVANA (Reuters) - A top Cuban diplomat on Friday told Reuters the United States was making a "desperate effort" to impose its will on the rest of the Western Hemisphere by determining which countries should be invited to the upcoming U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas.

A Biden administration official said on Friday the United States had begun sending out invitations, but declined to say which countries were on the list. A senior State Department official said in April that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela would likely be excluded because they have not shown respect for democracy.

Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, in a written statement to Reuters, said such a decision was a "reflection of American contempt for our region," in a sharp rebuke of comments on Thursday from Kerri Hannan, deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, accusing Cuba of using the Summit to distract from allegations of human rights abuses at home.

"[Hannan] should better explain what her government has decided to do and abandon ambiguous and unwarranted language about the right to participate in a non-U.S. event. It is [for] all of the Americas," De Cossio said.

A potential boycott of the June 6-10 summit by a growing number of leaders, including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has raised the risk of embarrassment for President Joe Biden, who will host the gathering in Los Angeles.

Lopez Obrador said last week he would not go to the summit if Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited. His Bolivian counterpart, President Luis Arce, followed suit.

De Cossio said the United States had only itself to blame for the predicament.

"It is disrespectful that the official does not consider as genuine and independent the positions of Latin America and the Caribbean to demand an inclusive hemispheric summit," he said.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said late on Thursday the U.S. government was having "constructive conversations" with Lopez Obrador around the summit. He added that former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd, Biden's special envoy for the summit, had a "good exchange of views" with Lopez Obrador in a two-hour Zoom meeting this week.

De Cossio has blasted such talks and the undersecretary's statements as part of a campaign by the U.S. to pressure regional leaders.

"The desperate efforts of...numerous officials of the United States throughout the region to impose their positions are well known," De Cossio told Reuters.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood in Havana; additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Dave Sherwood


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27pINSTANT VIEW : S&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market as stocks slump
RE
02:23pCanada's busiest airport battles delays ahead of summer travel
RE
02:19pDeere's supply chain issues hit revenue, shares plunge
RE
02:17pLebanon to use Sayrafa exchange rate for phone services, meaning higher prices
RE
02:13pEarly heat wave to bake U.S. East Coast as late snow blankets Denver
RE
02:09pDutch health agency confirms first monkeypox case in the Netherlands
RE
01:54pAs bear market looms, battered Wall St seeks elusive 'Fed put'
RE
01:49pTrump pays $110,000 for failing to comply with subpoena in civil probe -New York AG
RE
01:44pCuba hits back at U.S. as tensions rise over Summit of Americas
RE
01:43pLebanon recovery plan includes central bank debt write-off, haircuts to depositors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Crowdstrike, Lowe's, Lululemon, Nvidia...
3Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shorta..
4Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant; Tesla shares sink
5Transcript : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings ..

HOT NEWS