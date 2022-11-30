Cuba says its allies have pledged help to end its economic crisis

HAVANA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China, Russia, Algeria and
Turkey have pledged to restructure Cuba's debt, provide new
trade and investment financing, and help ease an energy crisis,
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told state-run media following
a rare trip abroad last week.
Any help would be a blessing for crisis-racked Cuba. The
Communist-run country has yet to recover from a precipitous drop
in output during the coronavirus pandemic and is plagued by a
litany of problems ranging from power blackouts to shortages of
food, medicine and fuel.
Cuba's debt with business partners and suppliers has
ballooned, leading some to refuse to do business with Cuba
unless it is in cash, according to foreign business and
diplomatic sources with knowledge of recent transactions.
Cuba's current foreign debt is considered a state secret.
Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the Caribbean island nation
reported its foreign debt at $19.6 billion.
Diaz-Canel last week visited Russia, China, Algeria and
Turkey in an attempt to drum up financial support from key
foreign allies.
"We agreed to restructure the debt we had with those
countries, which leaves us with payment facilities to move
forward," Diaz-Canel said on state-run TV.
No details on the debt restructuring were provided by Cuba
or the four countries.
Pavel Vidal, a former Cuban central bank economist now based
in Colombia, was skeptical the new deals would be a silver
bullet, citing in particular Cuba's reluctance to follow through
with promised market-oriented reforms.
"Diaz-Canel's international tour tried to unblock financial
and commercial flows based on political agreements and blaming
everything on U.S. sanctions and the pandemic," Vidal said.
"Confidence will continue to be limited by the mistrust that
committing international resources naturally generates in an
economy that shows no signs of being well managed and with
dubious future prospects."
Cuba has little choice but to ask friends for help.
It ranks among relatively few nations globally that is not a
member of a major multilateral lending organization like the
International Monetary Fund or World Bank, where many countries
are seeking post-pandemic relief.
It has made some modest changes recently - such as
legalizing small and medium sized private businesses and
granting greater autonomy for state companies.
But a reluctance to embrace more ambitious market reforms
spooks potential lenders, analysts said.
Critical to emerging from the crisis is eliminating
blackouts and increasing fuel supplies.
Diaz-Canel said on Sunday that Algeria and Russia had agreed
to provide some regular oil supplies on top of the reduced
amounts arriving from ally Venezuela, but gave no figures.
He said he had landed deals to fix decrepit power plants and
finance the development of wind and solar energy.
Jorge Pinon, of the University of Texas at Austin Energy
Institute, said the deals did not change the big picture.
"There is no short-term solution to Cuba's electric power
sector challenges; the system is old, tired and broken. The
problems are structural which requires two things that Cuba does
not have: time and money," he said.
(Reporting by Marc Frank, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)