Cuba slams U.S. rejection of undersea telecoms connection to island

HAVANA/WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Cuba´s Vice Foreign
Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio on Thursday accused
long-time rival the United States of doublespeak after the Biden
administration proposed to scrap a plan to install a new
undersea telecommunications cable to Cuba.
The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden said after
widespread protests on the island in July of 2021 that it was
working to make the internet more accessible to the people of
Cuba.
But on Wednesday a Justice Department-led panel said a
proposal before the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for
a new undersea cable landing station to handle internet, voice
and data traffic posed "unacceptable risks" to national security
concerns and should not go forward.
"This is the way in which the government of the United
States pretends to comply with its declared commitment to
promote internet use in Cuba, and its concerns for the
well-being of the Cuban people," Cuba´s Vice Foreign Minister De
Cossio said in a tweet reacting to the decision on Thursday.
Cuba has long accused the U.S. of doublespeak, saying a Cold
War-era embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba has failed
to upend Cuba´s government, and instead, has only caused
suffering among the Cuban people.
The U.S. government in recent years has been scrutinizing
undersea cable connections especially involving China. Around
300 subsea cables form the backbone of the internet, carrying
99% of the world’s data traffic.
The existing ARCOS-1 submarine cable system connects the
United States with 14 countries in the Caribbean, Central
America and South America and sought to expand to a landing
station in Cojimar, Cuba. The system's operator argues it would
"increase the means through which Cubans on the island can
communicate with the United States and the rest of the world."
