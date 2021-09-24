Cuba starts to reopen economy as COVID-19 vaccine campaign races ahead

HAVANA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Cuba is allowing a staggered
opening from Friday of restaurants, shopping centres and beaches
in provinces that have lowered coronavirus cases even as it
battles some of the highest nationwide rates of infection per
capita worldwide.
The easing of lockdown restrictions coincides with
preparations by the cash-strapped Caribbean island nation for
its tourist high season, which it hopes will bring much-needed
dollars to palliate a dire economic crisis.
The government has already announced it will allow more
flights and accept COVID-19 vaccination certificates for inbound
travelers in lieu of a PCR test from November.
"In recent days we have determined the conditions are there
to gradually reopen many of these in-person services," said
Interior Commerce Minister Betsy Diaz.
Health officials said coronavirus infections started falling
in September from their peak over the summer months as they
raced to vaccinate more than 90% of the population by mid
November with their home-grown COVID-19 vaccines.
They have already vaccinated 86.5 % of the 2.2 million
inhabitants in Havana, where they started the campaign.
Authorities have selected 533 businesses that may now open
to in-person service in the capital including 315 restaurants.
Until now eateries had only been allowed to do delivery.
Earlier this month Cuba asked the World Health Organization
to start the evaluation process toward officially recognizing
its vaccines, which would be a major recognition given data from
late phase trials has not yet been published in peer reviewed
journals.
Yet in the near term, the virus is overwhelming healthcare
facilities in provinces that started their vaccination campaigns
after Havana, despite the return of hundreds of doctors from
missions abroad to reinforce staffing.
On top of the pandemic-induced crisis, Cuba is dealing with
shortages of medicines in an economy struggling with a decline
in aid from ally Venezuela, a tightening of decades-old U.S.
sanctions and the reduction of tourism revenue.
(Reporting by Nelson Acosta
Writing by Sarah Marsh; editing by Grant McCool)