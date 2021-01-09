Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures as visitors fuel record contagion

HAVANA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cuba's top epidemiologist said on
Saturday irresponsible partying over year-end, often with
relatives from abroad, fueled a surge in coronavirus infections
and he warned of a crackdown to prevent the spread of the
disease.
Authorities in the capital at the same time announced new
containment measures including suspension of interprovincial
transport, cultural activities and the use of public spaces such
as the famous Malecon boulevard during night hours.
While Cuba's Communist authorities have managed to contain
the country's outbreak far better than most other Latin American
governments, infections have more than doubled since they eased
lockdown restrictions, and reopened borders in November.
Cubans from the large diaspora who have returned to visit,
particularly from the hard-hit United States, or those returning
from shopping trips abroad, have spread the virus to family
members and beyond by breaking quarantine, the government has
said.
Francisco Duran, head of epidemiology at the Ministry of
Public Health, resumed his daily televised news briefings this
week as a result and said on Saturday Cuba had registered 365
new infections over the previous day.
That brought the total for the first eight days of 2021 to
1,767, of which about 80% related to rule violations by
travelers, and Cuba was on track to break its December record of
3,675 cases.
"Legal measures will be taken because we cannot jettison the
sacrifice of a whole country, a whole people," said Duran,
referring in part to the lockdown that accentuated Cuba's
existing economic woes, leading to an official 11% contraction
of gross domestic product in 2020.
Since the start of the pandemic, Cuban authorities have
fined citizens for wearing their face masks incorrectly in
public or contravening other rules, even sentencing some to jail
time.
Cubans have complained that such factors as jam-packed
public transport and hour-long queues outside supermarkets due
to food shortages make it difficult to practice social
distancing.
Authorities drastically cut flights from the United States,
Mexico, Panama, the Bahamas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic
from the start of the year in a bid to contain the new surge in
cases and from Sunday will require inbound travelers to provide
a negative test taken within the 72 hours before arrival.
So far the island nation with an ageing population of 11
million has reported just 148 deaths from coronavirus and 14,188
infections, around one-tenth the global average.
(Reporting by Nelson Acosta in Havana
Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh in Havana
Editing by Matthew Lewis)