Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures as visitors fuel record contagion

01/09/2021 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAVANA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cuba's top epidemiologist said on Saturday irresponsible partying over year-end, often with relatives from abroad, fueled a surge in coronavirus infections and he warned of a crackdown to prevent the spread of the disease.

Authorities in the capital at the same time announced new containment measures including suspension of interprovincial transport, cultural activities and the use of public spaces such as the famous Malecon boulevard during night hours.

While Cuba's Communist authorities have managed to contain the country's outbreak far better than most other Latin American governments, infections have more than doubled since they eased lockdown restrictions, and reopened borders in November.

Cubans from the large diaspora who have returned to visit, particularly from the hard-hit United States, or those returning from shopping trips abroad, have spread the virus to family members and beyond by breaking quarantine, the government has said.

Francisco Duran, head of epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, resumed his daily televised news briefings this week as a result and said on Saturday Cuba had registered 365 new infections over the previous day.

That brought the total for the first eight days of 2021 to 1,767, of which about 80% related to rule violations by travelers, and Cuba was on track to break its December record of 3,675 cases.

"Legal measures will be taken because we cannot jettison the sacrifice of a whole country, a whole people," said Duran, referring in part to the lockdown that accentuated Cuba's existing economic woes, leading to an official 11% contraction of gross domestic product in 2020.

Since the start of the pandemic, Cuban authorities have fined citizens for wearing their face masks incorrectly in public or contravening other rules, even sentencing some to jail time.

Cubans have complained that such factors as jam-packed public transport and hour-long queues outside supermarkets due to food shortages make it difficult to practice social distancing.

Authorities drastically cut flights from the United States, Mexico, Panama, the Bahamas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic from the start of the year in a bid to contain the new surge in cases and from Sunday will require inbound travelers to provide a negative test taken within the 72 hours before arrival.

So far the island nation with an ageing population of 11 million has reported just 148 deaths from coronavirus and 14,188 infections, around one-tenth the global average. (Reporting by Nelson Acosta in Havana Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh in Havana Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pCuba tightens COVID-19 measures as visitors fuel record contagion
RE
04:36pScotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow
RE
04:27pPompeo lifts 'self-imposed restrictions' on U.S.-Taiwan relationship
RE
02:02pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Videoconference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
PU
01:04pNorthern Ireland-Britain supply chain at risk of collapse, hauliers warn
RE
10:03aCuba to collaborate with Iran on coronavirus vaccine
RE
07:22aMoney goes to foreign farmers will be diverted to our farmers, says President
PU
07:22aPRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC : India ready to give its COVID vaccine to Sri Lanka – External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tells President
PU
07:15aItaly's Government Teeters Over How to Revive the Economy Post-Covid-19
DJ
07:02aSunak looking to delay tax rises - The Times
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production
2China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
3SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : SRPT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Sarepta Therapeutic..
4FACEBOOK INC : The 'Small-Cap Effect' Isn't Dead, After All -- Journal Report
5BAIDU, INC. : Wall St ends higher in renewed rally on hopes of further stimulus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ