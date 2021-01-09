Cuba to collaborate with Iran on coronavirus vaccine

HAVANA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Communist-run Cuba said late on
Friday it had signed an accord with Iran to transfer the
technology for its most advanced coronavirus vaccine candidate
and carry out last-stage clinical trials in humans of the shot
in the Islamic Republic.
The allies are both under fierce U.S. sanctions that exempt
medicine yet often put foreign pharmaceutical companies off
trading with them and as such they seek to be self-reliant. Both
are also strapped for cash.
Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19
vaccine candidate late last month, while Cuba has four
candidates currently in trials although none yet in humans.
Once its most advanced candidate, Soberana (Sovereign) 2,
has completed Phase II trials which started on Dec. 22, it will
be tested in human trials in around 150,000 people in Havana,
officials have said.
Yet the Caribbean country will need to conduct more human
trials abroad too given it does not have a high infection rate
due to its successful management of its outbreak, they said.
Iran, meanwhile, has been the worst-hit country in the Middle
East.
Cuba's Finlay Vaccine Institute said late on Friday it has
signed an accord with Iran's Pasteur Institute to collaborate on
testing of Soberana 2.
"This synergy will enable both countries to advance more
rapidly in the immunization against the SARS-CoV-2 virus," it
said on its Twitter account.
Cuba says several countries have expressed interest in its
coronavirus vaccines but this is the first such accord it has
reached.
Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur was cited by
Iranian media as saying 50,000 volunteers would be recruited to
carry out the Phase III clinical trials. Technology transfer and
joint production were preconditions for allowing human testing
in the country, he said.
Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said he was "impressed" by
the biotech achievements of its old ally Cuba in the fight
against COVID-19 during a visit to Havana on a Latin American
tour last November.
In addition to developing its own vaccine, Iran is
participating in the COVAX scheme which aims to secure fair
access to COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries. Yet its
Supreme Leader on Friday banned the government from importing
COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and Britain, labeling
the Western powers “untrustworthy.”
Cuba has not talked of importing vaccines from elsewhere and
said it intends to start vaccinating its population against
COVID-19 with its own vaccine in the first half of the year.
