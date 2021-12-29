Cuba to fast-track boosters as Omicron looms

HAVANA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Cuba will give booster shots to
its entire population in January, according to a report in
state-run media, in a bid to keep the highly contagious Omicron
variant of the coronavirus at bay.
Health authorities in the island, heavily dependent on
tourism, last week reported a 35% week-on-week jump in
coronavirus cases.
As of Tuesday, they had registered at least 44 cases of
Omicron, though both infections and deaths from COVID-19 remain
at 1% of their pandemic peak on Aug. 22, according to statistics
compiled by the online database "Our World in Data".
Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda said the threat
from Omicron had prompted Cuba to fast-track its booster
campaign, and that all those eligible would have a booster shot
in January, according to the state news outlet CubaDebate.
Cuba has already administered nearly 1.5 million boosters in
the capital Havana, and to high risk groups such as health care
workers. That campaign will now spread across the island in the
coming weeks.
The poor, communist-run nation has vaccinated 92% of its
population with at least one shot, and 85% with a full course,
of its homegrown vaccines, according to "Our World in Data."
That puts it second in the world behind only the United Arab
Emirates, among countries of at least 1 million people.
Cuba has vaulted ahead of its neighbors in Latin America and
other emerging economies by developing its own vaccines instead
of competing for those produced by wealthier nations.
Officials say Cuba's protein-based shots - Abdala, Soberana
02 and Soberana Plus - give upwards of 90% protection against
symptomatic COVID-19 when offered in three-dose schemes, though
those claims have yet to be fully vetted in peer-reviewed
journals, or by the World Health Organization.
Cuban scientists had previously called for boosters to be
given six months after the first three shots, but have now
halved that time, the CubaDebate report said.
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Marc Frank; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)