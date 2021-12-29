Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cuba to fast-track boosters as Omicron looms

12/29/2021 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAVANA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Cuba will give booster shots to its entire population in January, according to a report in state-run media, in a bid to keep the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus at bay.

Health authorities in the island, heavily dependent on tourism, last week reported a 35% week-on-week jump in coronavirus cases.

As of Tuesday, they had registered at least 44 cases of Omicron, though both infections and deaths from COVID-19 remain at 1% of their pandemic peak on Aug. 22, according to statistics compiled by the online database "Our World in Data".

Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda said the threat from Omicron had prompted Cuba to fast-track its booster campaign, and that all those eligible would have a booster shot in January, according to the state news outlet CubaDebate.

Cuba has already administered nearly 1.5 million boosters in the capital Havana, and to high risk groups such as health care workers. That campaign will now spread across the island in the coming weeks.

The poor, communist-run nation has vaccinated 92% of its population with at least one shot, and 85% with a full course, of its homegrown vaccines, according to "Our World in Data."

That puts it second in the world behind only the United Arab Emirates, among countries of at least 1 million people.

Cuba has vaulted ahead of its neighbors in Latin America and other emerging economies by developing its own vaccines instead of competing for those produced by wealthier nations.

Officials say Cuba's protein-based shots - Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus - give upwards of 90% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 when offered in three-dose schemes, though those claims have yet to be fully vetted in peer-reviewed journals, or by the World Health Organization.

Cuban scientists had previously called for boosters to be given six months after the first three shots, but have now halved that time, the CubaDebate report said. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Marc Frank; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:41aGhislaine Maxwell jury asks to review testimony of 'false memory' expert
RE
10:39aU.S. SEC charges Medallion taxicab lender with fraud, shares tumble
RE
10:37aU.S. goods trade deficit hits a record in November
RE
10:37aBMW to create up to 6,000 new jobs next year - CEO
RE
10:26aDow eyes record highs in thin holiday trade; retailers jump
RE
10:26aTears for Tutu, giant of struggle and neighbour who brought round groceries
RE
10:21aCuba to fast-track boosters as Omicron looms
RE
10:16aSouth Africa's rand inches down in thin holiday trading
RE
10:10aChina's Tsinghua Unigroup says creditors have approved restructuring
RE
09:59aBlinken to name former U.S. official Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women-sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Blistering stock rally pauses for breath
3S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
4European shares hover near record peak as banks, retail stocks gain
5Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

HOT NEWS