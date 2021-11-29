Cubic Awarded Contract Amendment from Canadian Government to Continue Supporting the Canadian Army Weapon Effects Simulation Program

Cubic Corporation announced today that its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded a two-year contract amendment from Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC), on behalf of Canada’s Department of National Defence. The amendment provides that CMPS will continue providing live simulation support to the Canadian Army, extending its Contractor Conducted Logistics Support contract through October 2023.

The two-year contract extension provides continuing logistics assistance to the Canadian Weapon Effects Simulation (CWES) program, supporting CWES live training at four Canadian Forces Bases: Gagetown, New Brunswick; Valcartier, Quebec; Petawawa, Ontario; and Wainwright Alberta, as well as other deployed locations.

Included in the contract amendment are logistics support for the Multi - Code Instrumented Harness Kit (IHK); the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle (TAPV), utilizing Cubic’s latest Wireless Vehicle Kit (WVK); and the Medium Support Vehicle System (MSVS) WVK and the Urban Operations Training System (UOTS). All of these are new CWES capabilities recently delivered by Cubic to the Canadian Army.

“We value our longstanding partnership with the Canadian Army, and we are pleased to continue our live simulation training support to the CWES program,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “This contract extension expands on the work we have accomplished together to effectively advance the Canadian Army’s live training experience, improve operational readiness, and reduce training costs.”

The original CWES contract was awarded to Cubic in February 2003 to address deficiencies in simulating realistic weapons effects during force-on-force field training exercises. CWES enables soldiers to train in the way they fight during combat operations and provides effective products to enhance a Commander’s after-action reviews in evaluating their tactics, techniques, and procedures.

CWES capabilities have evolved significantly over the course of the last 18 years through the introduction of new wireless, geo-pairing and urban operations capabilities, resulting in significant improvements to the overall live simulation training experience for Canadian soldiers.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

