Cubic Named Among the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplace in America

Springbuk-sponsored program includes Cubic Corporation on esteemed list of the top 100 people-centric companies taking proactive steps to support employee health and well-being.

Cubic Corporation was named 98 on the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers® for their investment in the health and well-being of its employees. This award honors the organizations that are demonstrating care for their people by investing in health and well-being solutions and initiatives.

Scoring is based on each organization’s Healthiest Employers Index — a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

The questionnaire, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, and wellness communities. The assessment is scored rubric style on a 1-100 scale, with each question totaling .25-3 points.

“At Cubic, employee health and well-being are our top priorities, and we are honored to be named among the top 100 companies in the U.S. as it is key to caring for our people and enhancing the overall employee experience,” said Brad Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation.

“Healthiest Employers scores hit record highs in the past year, reflecting a deep level of care and empathy by business and benefits leaders who stand out in their support of their employees’ well-being,” said Haley Elmore, Healthiest Employers® Program Coordinator. “The effects of COVID-19 will likely affect business operations for many years to come and it is crucial that companies are considering the needs of their employees beyond the immediate crisis.”

Healthiest Employers® was founded over a decade ago by Springbuk to drive meaningful investment in employees’ health and well-being and to accelerate companies’ adoption of data-driven approaches to health initiatives and planning employee benefits.

“Well-being is no longer a nice to have, it is a business imperative to hire and retain top talent,” said Rod Reason, CEO of Springbuk. “Businesses that are not investing in the health of their employees risk losing the talent needed to compete, or even survive.”

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation.

About Healthiest Employers

Springbuk is the preferred health intelligence platform for Healthiest Employers. This partnership brings clinical expertise, empowering us to move beyond recognition. With Springbuk, Healthiest Employers can help forward-thinking organizations to utilize more intelligent solutions for managing the health and well-being of their population.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to optimize their investments in population health. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments.

