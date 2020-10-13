Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cue Health awarded $481 mln to scale up production of COVID-19 test -HHS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has awarded diagnostic testing company Cue Health Inc $481 million to scale up the production of rapid COVID-19 molecular test, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

The company will raise the domestic production of COVID-19 test kits to 100,000 per day by March 2021 under the deal and deliver 6 million tests and 30,000 instruments to the government to support its response to the pandemic, the health agency said.

The point-of-care test can detect the novel coronavirus in about 20 minutes with nasal swab samples collected using a Sample Wand from the lower part of the nose, the HHS said.

The system also allows results to be sent to a mobile phone via an app.

The company's test kit was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June for emergency use in patient care settings under the supervision of qualified medical personnel.

The development of the company's health platform was supported by funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for a molecular influenza test, starting in 2018, the department said.

BARDA later expanded the collaboration with the company to include the development of Cue's COVID-19 test, it added.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pItaly's atlantia says co has entered period of exclusive talks with cdp until oct. 18
RE
03:45pArmy Corps still assessing Louisiana Calcasieu Ship Channel after Delta
RE
03:45pItaly's atlantia says open to considering potential offer from state lender cdp, other investors for 88% stake in motorway unit aspi
RE
03:45pFormFree Receives US Patent for Its Ground-Breaking Approach to Credit Decisioning
SE
03:45pINTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSP : Michigan Local 435 Members Reach Agreement to Retain Pension, End 3 Week Strike
PU
03:40pFACTBOX : Top five takeaways from Apple's iPhone launch event
RE
03:40pCFTC Staff Provides Reporting Relief for Swaps Related to Upcoming DCO Auctions as Part of the Industry-Wide Initiative to Transition Away from LIBOR
PU
03:40pRelief from the Part 43 public reporting requirements for relevant swaps related to the CME Inc SOFR discounting transition auction
PU
03:40pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Relief from the Part 43 public reporting requirements for relevant swaps related to the LCH Limited SOFR discounting transition auction
PU
03:28pCue Health awarded $481 mln to scale up production of COVID-19 test -HHS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2APPLE INC. : Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s from 'Mini' to 'Pro Max'
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
5ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces proposed offering of senior convertible notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group