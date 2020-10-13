Cue Health awarded $481 mln to scale up production of COVID-19 test -HHS

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has awarded
diagnostic testing company Cue Health Inc $481 million to scale
up the production of rapid COVID-19 molecular test, the
Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.
The company will raise the domestic production of COVID-19
test kits to 100,000 per day by March 2021 under the deal and
deliver 6 million tests and 30,000 instruments to the government
to support its response to the pandemic, the health agency said.
The point-of-care test can detect the novel coronavirus in
about 20 minutes with nasal swab samples collected using a
Sample Wand from the lower part of the nose, the HHS said.
The system also allows results to be sent to a mobile phone
via an app.
The company's test kit was approved by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) in June for emergency use in patient
care settings under the supervision of qualified medical
personnel.
The development of the company's health platform was
supported by funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and
Development Authority (BARDA) for a molecular influenza test,
starting in 2018, the department said.
BARDA later expanded the collaboration with the company to
include the development of Cue's COVID-19 test, it added.
(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)