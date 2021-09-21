Log in
Cuisine Solutions Releases Statement to Stockholders Regarding Changes to the OTC Markets Listing Standards.

09/21/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STERLING, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The OTC Markets recently adopted changes to their listing standards, which now require companies to file detailed financial information. Following careful deliberation, including consultation with our legal advisors, the independent members of the company's Board of Directors have unanimously determined that it is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders not to make financial reports publicly available based on several factors, just as it did in 2009 when the Board recommended, and the stockholders voted in favor of going private. These include enabling our management to focus on long-term growth without an undue emphasis on short-term financial results as well as the benefits of not having to reveal detailed financial and operational information to the public and our competitors.

About Cuisine Solutions
Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. For more information, visit https://www.cuisinesolutions.com

For press enquiries, contact:
Sarah Gartner
R.Couri Hay Creative Public Relations
Email: sarah@rcourihaycpr.com 
T:  212.580.0835

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cuisine-solutions-releases-statement-to-stockholders-regarding-changes-to-the-otc-markets-listing-standards-301382069.html

SOURCE Cuisine Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
