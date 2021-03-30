Cultural and creative industries in 2019

30.03.2021

In 2019 121.5 thousand enterprises belonging to the cultural and creative industries carried out the activity. The overwhelming majority of entities (99.0%) were microenterprises, comprising 72.7% of those working in the area of cultural and creative industries. Gross monthly salary per employee amounted to 6,458 PLN and was higher by 1,290 PLN in comparison with all non-financial enterprises. The foreign trade in cultural and creative goods and services was characterised by a positive turnover balance.