Culture Days is One Month Away

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 30-day boon of arts and culture is just one month away! Indoors, outdoors, and online, Culture Days launches September 24 and runs through to October 24, 2021. With over 550 immersive activities and events already registered across Canada, another inspiring year of artistic expression and fresh creativity is on the horizon.



What to expect at Culture Days

Each year, communities across Canada come together under the banner of Culture Days to express, share, create, and inspire through hands-on and immersive arts and cultural experiences. In 2020, over 2.2 million people joined the festivities to celebrate artists, community organizations, and the cultural industry at large in a great show of support. Audiences engaged safely at small, outdoor events, explored their own backyards through self-guided activities, and connected with creators online through an extraordinary selection of virtual programming in a year like no other. And we’re doing it all again!

Culture Days remains grassroots at its core. The thousands of activities offered each year are planned and presented by local municipalities, arts organizations, cultural groups, individual artists, and collectives of all sizes from coast to coast to coast. Participants breathe new life into the annual event each year with offerings encompassing society, history, culture, and expression of their local area. Culture Days invites the public to discover more about their communities, participate in important dialogues, connect directly with artists, and revel in the joy that creative expression, arts, and culture bring to all our lives—a revelation that was made clear during the ongoing pandemic and will continue to echo for years to come.

Something For Everyone and Every Level of Comfort

There are already over 550 online and small or outdoor in-person events registered to take place during Culture Days, with more programs added to the Events Listing daily. Choose from a range of experiences, like securing a front-row seat to live, online concerts at Massey Hall in Toronto , Ontario, peruse a Pride! Pop-Up Shop in Salmon Arm, British Columbia, add your touch to a mural to beautify the downtown core of Weyburn, Saskatchewan or witness a fancy Powwow dance by top 3 world-ranked hoop dancer Notorious Cree in Spruce Grove, Alberta. Finding one or many activities to take part in is easier than ever with turnkey search options and a handy Collections feature that allows you to curate a list of must-see/do events and programs. Visit the resource links below or visit culturedays.ca to learn more.

For event organizers, September 7, 2021, is the deadline to register an in-person event, and online events can be registered until September 23, 2021. Our national and provincial teams remain here to support you in developing your ideas, getting registered, answering questions, or being a soundboard. Send us an email at info@culturedays.ca, or connect with your provincial representatives here .

RE:IMAGINE Arts and Culture

Incredible stories detailing our tumultuous times are emerging as the 2021 iteration takes shape. Culture Days is documenting the journey through a special blog series featuring writers and creatives and the stories that inspire them. Highlighting and celebrating the 2021 theme, RE: IMAGINE, they explore the ways we are reimagining how we create, share, and sustain arts and culture. A companion video series takes an intimate look at the creatives leading the redefinition of arts and culture in their own local communities.

If you are a creator, the world wants to see what you can do, and Culture Days is your stage. Visit CultureDays.ca to learn more about the event, how it rolls out regionally, and how to get involved.

Culture Days 2021 takes place from September 24 to October 24, 2021.

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting an estimated 2 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations, and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. Culture Days programs invite the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture by connecting communities and creators.

The Culture Days national office works with provincial partners and a wide network of event organizers, from grassroots community volunteers to major institutions. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information and to donate.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

Disclaimer: We recommend planning in-person events with limited or pre-registered capacities. Organizers must ensure they are adhering to provincial and regional government and public health guidelines in their jurisdiction.

