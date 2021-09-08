Culture Genesis : Announces Partnership between RapTV and All Def Music

RapTV, the No. 1 hip-hop community with over 25M followers, joins the Culture Genesis Network to highlight creators of the culture

Culture Genesis, a media-tech company focused on remixing technology for authentic urban culture and entertainment, today announced it has added RapTV to its network. RapTV is the largest hip-hop community with over 25 million followers.

Founded in 2016, RapTV has achieved viral status with over 25 million followers and adding 25,000 new followers each day on social media. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As part of the partnership, RapTV joins the Culture Genesis Network, a multi-channel network on YouTube and Facebook for creators and publishers of the culture. RapTV will become part of the Culture Genesis network of YouTube channels and will be partnering with the Culture Genesis-owned All Def Music to support sponsored brand campaigns including Sprite, Fanta, and Modelo. Additionally, All Def Music and RapTV will co-produce new shows that will highlight upcoming artists.

“We’re excited to partner RapTV with All Def Music and create a one-stop-shop for hip-hop,” said Cedric J. Rogers, co-founder and CEO of Culture Genesis. “RapTV is one of the most influential sources in hip-hop news and their social channels capture the pulse of hip-hop culture.”

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Daniel Snow, RapTV has achieved viral status with over 25 million followers and adding 25,000 followers each day on social media. Additionally, RapTV currently generates 1.6 billion impressions monthly throughout its massive social media following.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with All Def Music to amplify our YouTube channel and partner on the exciting opportunities that All Def Music has to offer,” said Snow. “We look forward to creating new shows for our massive community that are culturally relevant and impactful. This is a partnership that will allow RapTV to grow with partners that understand what is needed to scale a company in today’s digital landscape.”

About Culture Genesis

Culture Genesis is a media-tech company focused on remixing technology for authentic urban culture and entertainment. Founded by former Apple executive Cedric J. Rogers and VEVO, MLB Advanced Media alum Shaun Newsum—we build, develop and acquire digital media technology and audiences. Based in Los Angeles, Culture Genesis is backed by Mucker Capital and betaworks. For more information, visit www.culturegenesis.com.

About RapTV

RapTV is a next-gen media company that has built one of the world’s fastest-growing digital communities with over 1.6 billion impressions monthly throughout its massive social media following. RapTV is focused on continuing to push the culture forward through relevant news coverage, original content, and being at the heart of what’s relevant in the rap world. With a rapidly growing following (25,000 per day), RapTV is poised to continue taking over the hip-hop industry. Visit raptv.com for more.

