March 8 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc. plans to invest $1.5 billion in new clean-energy technologies by 2027, company executives told Reuters on Wednesday.

The U.S.-based engine maker announced on Wednesday it would change to name of its New Power division to Accelera and continue to offer battery electric and alternative fuel products such as engines, generators and power systems to meet its net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050.

"We are actively evaluating the portfolio of what businesses we have. It is important to recognize that the core of our destination zero strategy is about zero emissions solutions and advanced solutions," Chief Executive Jennifer Rumsey said in an interview.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company, known for its diesel and natural gas engines, has accelerated its push towards clean energy solutions to sell to its industrial and commercial transporation customers as the trucking industry is expected to face tougher greenhouse emissions regulations this year.

Like most manufacturers, Cummins has struggled with navigating supply chain challenges amid robust demand. Raw material shortages for engine components have caused an order backlog for equipment.

"We are still working through that backlog," Rumsey said.

Still, margins have remained solid, with the company forecasting revenue growth to be between 12% and 17% in 2023 as it anticipates strong demand for its engines used in trucks and other heavy vehicles.

Cummins reported a jump of nearly 9% in fourth-quarter sales for its engine segment.

As Cummins seeks to become a global leader in clean engines, an ongoing tight supply chain will be a challenge, said Noah Kaye, a senior research analyst at Oppenheimer & Co.

"If you have a 'we can do it all' approach to electrification and alternative fuels, that means you have to reach deep into supply chains and that is not an easy proposition," he said.

(Reporting by Bianca Flowers and Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)