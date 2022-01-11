CuneXus Sees Record Growth in 2021, Signs 43 New Financial Institutions

Uptick in customer acquisition, strategic collaborations, and new credit monitoring tool contribute to strong growth trajectory for 2022

CuneXus, the first and only digital storefront for financial institutions’ account holders, saw its largest year to date in 2021, securing 43 new financial institution clients, representing $102.3 billion in assets and 6.2 million customers.

The company’s mission is to transform consumer lending by enabling lenders to deliver an automated and personalized digital borrowing experience, while increasing loan volume and revenue.

In 2021, CuneXus forged new strategic partnerships with companies like Equifax, Origence, Sync1 Systems and Lumin, while receiving continued support from long-term partners, TransUnion, Q2, Pulsate, MeridianLink and many others.

CuneXus also entered the financial wellness market in 2021, announcing a new, real-time, credit monitoring tool available for financial institutions and end-users embedded within the CuneXus storefront. The new product provides financial institutions’ account holders with a more consistent and seamless digital experience by displaying their credit scores within their existing storefront, eliminating the need to monitor them elsewhere.

Steve Glonchak, the newest member of the CuneXus Client Advisory Board and Chief Revenue Officer at Members Cooperative CU said, “As a member of the Client Advisory Board, I am excited to be part of a service that is simplifying lending and contribute to equipping consumers with every opportunity for financial excellence from their primary financial institution. 2021 was a great year for CuneXus and I look forward to a successful year ahead.” Glonchak joins Eric Givens of Arizona Federal CU, Baron Conway of Nuvision CU, Joanna Bradley of Suncoast CU, Jaynel Christensen of Commonwealth CU, and Bob Horsman of First American Bank, to round out the CuneXus 2022 Client Advisory Board.

Dave Buerger, Co-Founder & President of CuneXus, commented, “2021 was a difficult year for the world, our country and the banking industry. However, thanks to the dedication and resilience of our team, we have seen significant growth in our client acquisition and strategic partnerships and have introduced a new credit monitoring tool that is revolutionizing the digital lending experience. As we embark on the year ahead, I am confident that the energy and optimism of our team, and the support of our partners, will enable us to continue to build an even stronger CuneXus.”

About CuneXus

CuneXus, a wholly owned subsidiary of CUNA Mutual, is the first-to-market with a digital storefront for financial institutions’ customers and members, addressing the need for a personalized, on-demand banking experience. The platform eliminates the loan application process, providing consumer transparency and a simple 10-second activation experience. The CuneXus digital storefront has helped the largest lenders in the country to grow wallet share, create sales enabled branches, execute new account holder acquisition, and grow non-interest income. CuneXus client institutions represent over $596 billion in combined assets and 27.3 million U.S. consumers. For more information, visit www.cunexus.com.

