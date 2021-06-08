Log in
Cuneyt Feizoulof Joins SEH as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

06/08/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH®) is pleased to announce Cuneyt Feizoulof, PE*, BCEE, LEED-AP has joined its leadership team as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. He will further the growth and expansion in current and new geographical regions and markets for the Saint Paul-based engineering, architecture and planning company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608006122/en/

Cuneyt Feizoulof, PE, BCEE, LEED-AP (Photo: Business Wire)

Cuneyt Feizoulof, PE, BCEE, LEED-AP (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2015, Feizoulof has been successfully delivering solutions for clients, providing career opportunities for staff and leading organic and acquisitive growth initiatives.

“Cuneyt brings a powerful combination of leadership in strategic growth and large-scale engineering successes,” said David Ott, CEO and President of the 92-year-old employee-owned company. “These are exciting times as opportunities arise day by day. Cuneyt will position SEH for growth, with a focus on sustainability and infrastructure renewal.”

Feizoulof holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering and bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering and chemistry from the University of Illinois. He is certified as a Professional Engineer (PE), Board Certified Environmental Engineer (BCEE) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, Accredited Professional (LEED-AP).

SEH is a multidisciplined professional services firm made up of 800 engineers, architects, planners and scientists who connect our government, commercial and industrial clients to the right solutions. With 32 offices across the Midwest and in Virginia, Colorado and Wyoming, SEH focuses on expanding mobility, improving infrastructure, engineering clean water and creating better places. In partnership with our clients, we’re Building a Better World for All of Us®.

*Registered Professional Engineer in IL and WI


© Business Wire 2021
