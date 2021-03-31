Cuomo, Lawmakers Weigh Forcing Nursing Homes to Spend on Patients

By Jimmy Vielkind and Corinne Ramey

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers are close to agreement on a law that would require nursing homes to spend a set portion of their revenue on patient care, officials said, at a time when the governor's office is under fire over how it handled Covid-19 in long-term-care facilities.

The law is being discussed as part of talks around the roughly $200 billion state budget coming together this week at the state Capitol. Democrats who dominate the state Assembly and Senate have approved bills with the nursing-home spending mandate, and aides to the governor and Legislature said Wednesday they were close to a final agreement.

The discussions are a stark shift from last year, when lawmakers waived regulations and granted broad civil and criminal immunity to healthcare providers as the state faced a deadly surge in coronavirus cases. More than 50,000 New Yorkers have died from the Covid-19 pandemic, and roughly a third were residents of long-term-care facilities.

The new law would also be another response to criticism over how the state handled Covid-19 in nursing homes. State Attorney General Letitia James issued a report in January saying the Cuomo administration understated the coronavirus death toll attributed to some nursing homes by roughly 50%.

Legislators have already approved a bill to repeal the immunity provisions, which were adopted as part of last year's state budget, as well as passed a measure that requires nursing-home operators to disclose more information about their business relationships.

Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, a Manhattan Democrat who chairs the chamber's health committee, sponsored bills calling for disclosure and mandating that 70% of a nursing home's revenue is spent on patient care. He said it would lead to better care, particularly at for-profit facilities.

"Certainly, the Covid-19 situation has shined a bright light on nursing home issues," Mr. Gottfried said in an interview. "These issues were all very pressing for the last several decades, but sometimes it takes a calamity to energize people to action."

Local 1199 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 65,000 workers in about half of the state's nursing homes, is campaigning hard for the disclosure and spending measures. Nursing homes and their representatives said the spending mandate would impose more financial restrictions on an industry that was devastated by the pandemic.

"This is exactly the wrong time to do this," said Michael Balboni, executive director of the Greater New York Health Care Facilities Association, a nursing home advocacy group.

More than 15,000 residents of nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term-care facilities are confirmed or suspected to have died from Covid-19, state officials say. For months, the state Health Department refused to release data on the number of coronavirus patients who died outside those facilities, citing concerns about their accuracy.

The department only did so after Ms. James's report on Jan. 28.

Ms. James's report recommended that lawmakers repeal the immunity provisions, which also applied to hospitals. Federal prosecutors based in Brooklyn are investigating the push by Mr. Cuomo's administration to enact the immunity in last year's budget, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Cuomo has said the state is complying with the probe.

Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat from Queens, as well as people whose loved ones died in nursing homes, have said the immunity protection for nursing homes led to lower-quality patient care.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Mr. Cuomo, said New York was among several states that enacted immunity protections and said they helped recruit healthcare workers at a time when Covid-19 hospitalizations were peaking.

"This was passed by 111 members of the Legislature, and if we had not done this, these volunteers wouldn't have been accepted, and we never would have had enough front-line healthcare workers," he said.

Mr. Azzopardi didn't respond to a question about whether the governor would sign Mr. Kim's bill repealing the immunity. In February, state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said during a hearing that the administration was looking at whether the immunity provisions were still necessary.

The Democratic attorney general also recommended a law to ensure greater transparency in how for-profit nursing homes operate, including financial transactions and financial relationships between nursing-home operators and related parties, such as companies that are owned by the operator, their family or associates.

New York officials have a strong interest in ensuring nursing-home revenue is properly spent since much of the facilities' funding comes from government programs like Medicaid.

Helen Schaub, the New York state policy and legislative director for 1199SEIU, said in an interview that the union believed both the spending mandate and the added disclosures would ensure more money was directed to patient care. "The level of scrutiny on nursing homes has helped make the case that this is important," she said.

Some nursing homes set up businesses like laundry or pharmaceutical services in order to provide higher-quality services to their residents, said Warren Cole, co-owner of Elderwood, which owns about 30 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the state.

"A strong motivation to do that is to influence the quality of the services to provide a better outcome to the residents," he said. While some operators may inflate the prices they bill to such companies, that isn't true of most owners, he said.

Mr. Cuomo included language requiring 70% of nursing home revenue be directed to patients in budget amendments that were released in February. On Wednesday, Mr. Azzopardi said they were part of final budget talks.

"We all share the same goal of reforming these facilities and fixing the inequities laid bare by this pandemic, which is why the governor laid out an extensive legislative package in his budget," he said. "To the extent there are other ideas, we're open to reviewing them."

