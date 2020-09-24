Cuomo says New York to review any COVID-19 vaccine authorized by federal govt

Sept 24 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on
Thursday said the state will carry out its own review of
coronavirus vaccines authorized or approved by the federal
government due to concerns of politicization of the approval
process.
Cuomo, a Democrat who has repeatedly criticized President
Donald Trump and his administration's handling of the
coronavirus pandemic, told reporters at a briefing he was going
to form a review committee to advise the state on the safety of
a vaccine.
"Frankly, I'm not going to trust the federal government's
opinion," Cuomo said. "New York State will have its own review
when the federal government is finished with their review and
says it's safe."
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
declined to comment on governor's remarks. On Wednesday, FDA
Commissioner Stephen Hahn told a U.S. Senate committee that the
agency would only approve a vaccine that was safe and effective.
Recent statements by Trump and his secretary of Health and
Human Services (HHS) on authorization of COVID-19 vaccines
currently in late stages of testing have caused concern among
health experts that FDA decisions can remain independent of
politics.
"The way the federal government has handled the vaccine,
there are now serious questions about whether or not the vaccine
has become politicized," Cuomo said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
and U.S. Department of Defense and HHS officials will allocate
authorized vaccines to the states, which are then expected to
handle most distribution, the agencies have said.
Cuomo said a committee of state experts will devise a
distribution and implementation plan for approved vaccines that
would also determine who gets vaccinated first.
While all U.S. states are expected to come up with vaccine
distribution plans, conducting an independent safety review
would be a most unusual move.
Trump has repeatedly said a vaccine for COVID-19 could be
ready for distribution ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential
election.
On Wednesday, Trump said he may not approve any new, more
stringent FDA standards for an emergency authorization of a
COVID-19 vaccine, saying such a proposal would appear political.
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the FDA would
issue the guidance to boost transparency and public trust over
fears it was being pressured to rush out a vaccine.
"We're looking at that and that has to be approved by the
White House. We may or may not approve it," Trump told a White
House news conference, when asked about the report.
