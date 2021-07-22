Cupertino Electric Names Estrella Parker Chief People Officer

Industry Expert to Lead HR Functions, Engagement for $1.4B Electrical Construction Company

Cupertino Electric, Inc. (CEI) today announced that HR leader and human capital expert Estrella Parker has joined the company as chief people officer to oversee all aspects of people and culture, including talent management, total rewards, employee relations and engagement, organizational development, leadership development, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Parker comes to CEI after spending more than two decades in executive management and HR leadership roles with companies experiencing high-growth, market diversification and geographic expansion.

“Estrella brings to CEI the best of both worlds: a track-record of impressive business results and the ability to connect with employees in a way that drives performance and culture,” said Tom Schott, president and chief executive officer at CEI. “We can’t wait to see her broaden CEI’s employer brand to attract more people who are looking for a challenge by building—or supporting—first-of-their-kind projects across the U.S.”

About Estrella Parker

Parker joins CEI from Satellite Healthcare, where she served as chief human resources officer for five years. During a 10-year stint at The Clorox Company, she served in various executive HR roles, including senior director of HR global business partnership and senior director HR global solutions and workforce services. Parker has also held management roles at companies like Kaiser Permanente, The Prudential Insurance Co., and Gemini Consulting Co. She holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of the Philippines, where she graduated cum laude. She is a Bay Area resident and serves on several non-profit boards.

“I am excited to join CEI during a remarkable period of expansion,” said Parker. “As the business grows, CEI continues to modernize its ‘people first’ focus in ways that address the needs of today’s workforce and dynamic business environment. I am delighted to join the CEI community and work alongside employees who have built a reputation based on innovation and integrity.”

About Cupertino Electric, Inc.

Cupertino Electric, Inc. (CEI) is a private electrical engineering and construction company headquartered in San Jose, California that has been delivering power and possibilities to commercial clients for more than 65 years. Founded in 1954, CEI is one of the largest specialty contractors in the U.S. building commercial, energy and data center projects. The company designs, procures, constructs, installs, commissions, and maintains complex projects fast and without compromise. When failure is not an option, customers choose CEI. For more information, visit www.cei.com.

