Curacao weighing bids to restart, run the island's oil refinery

April 3 (Reuters) - Curacao plans to select an operator by
mid-year from among proposals to restart and operate the
Caribbean island's oil refinery and take over its oil-storage
terminal, state-owned Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) said on Sunday.
Curacao's 330,000-barrel per day Isla refinery was idled in
2018 amid a payment dispute between then-operator Petroleos de
Venezuela (PDVSA) and U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips.
PDVSA's lease expired at the end of 2019 and subsequent attempts
by the island's government to recruit a successor stalled.
At least three companies have submitted binding proposals,
RdK said in a release without identifying them.
Officials from several companies have visited the refinery
in Willemstad and the oil storage terminal in Bullenbaai, RdK
said. A selection committee is evaluating the proposals.
"The results of the evaluation will be presented to the
Supervisory Board and ultimately to the ... Government of
Curaçao," with an aim to have an agreement "no later than
mid-year," RdK said in a statement.
RdK did not immediately reply to requests for comment on
Sunday.
Local media citing S&P Global Platts reported bidders
include former operator PDVSA; Grupo Aldea, a closely held
Venezuelan company; and a Venezuelan firm organized by the
former presidents of PDVSA and Cartagena Refinery.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis)