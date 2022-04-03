Log in
Curacao weighing bids to restart, run the island's oil refinery

04/03/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
April 3 (Reuters) - Curacao plans to select an operator by mid-year from among proposals to restart and operate the Caribbean island's oil refinery and take over its oil-storage terminal, state-owned Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) said on Sunday.

Curacao's 330,000-barrel per day Isla refinery was idled in 2018 amid a payment dispute between then-operator Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips. PDVSA's lease expired at the end of 2019 and subsequent attempts by the island's government to recruit a successor stalled.

At least three companies have submitted binding proposals, RdK said in a release without identifying them.

Officials from several companies have visited the refinery in Willemstad and the oil storage terminal in Bullenbaai, RdK said. A selection committee is evaluating the proposals.

"The results of the evaluation will be presented to the Supervisory Board and ultimately to the ... Government of Curaçao," with an aim to have an agreement "no later than mid-year," RdK said in a statement.

RdK did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Sunday.

Local media citing S&P Global Platts reported bidders include former operator PDVSA; Grupo Aldea, a closely held Venezuelan company; and a Venezuelan firm organized by the former presidents of PDVSA and Cartagena Refinery. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS