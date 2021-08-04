Curator Hotel & Resort Collection : Partners With Three Leading Telecommunications Providers

Telecommunications are a critical and necessary part of a hotel’s success, impacting guest experience and engagement, hotel sales efforts, and staff communications. Today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) announced agreements with three partners to provide leading telecommunications technology solutions to its member hotels. Curator’s negotiated contracts will provide member hotels with modern, easy, and cost-efficient solutions.

“Quality phone service and telephone technology is essential for effective operations and guest communication, yet many hotels suffer from outdated, unreliable, and expensive solutions,” said Austin Segal, Vice President of Curator. “These three strategic partnerships will allow our independent member hotels to upgrade their systems and ensure they are providing reliable customer and employee communications.”

Hosted & On-Site PBX Solutions

A leader in hotel PBX systems, Phonesuite Direct provides both cloud-hosted and on-premise PBX solutions. Their cloud-hosted Voiceware Platform provides an all-in-one, easy-to-implement phone and SIP solution, which helps ensure hotels can reliably communicate with each other and their guests. Owners and operators can tap Phonesuite Direct for start-to-finish project management, and support, and guests and staff will experience crystal clear calls.

“Phonesuite Direct is proud to have been chosen by Curator as a preferred Hosted PBX provider as well as a preferred On-Premise PBX provider,” said Scott Jamison, President & COO of Phonesuite Direct. “Phonesuite Direct is the only PBX manufacturer that is 100% hospitality-focused. We have been providing hotels with industry-leading communications solutions for the last 28 years, and it is in our DNA. Hotels can choose Hosted or On-Premise and get the same feature set and functionality with no sacrifices. No other PBX provider can deliver this level of flexibility. We’re honored to be chosen to work with this incredible collection of independent hotels.”

SIP Trunking Solutions

Cloud5 provides SIP trunking solutions to transform analog phone systems into digitally connected modern IP solutions. Cloud5’s solution is designed specifically with hoteliers in mind, meaning they’re scalable to properties of any size and accommodate the unique needs of hotel phone systems. Independent hotels that switch from traditional telecom carriers to Cloud5 can expect to reduce monthly costs by up to 60% and are supported by 24/7 network management support. Cloud5’s solutions work with existing PBX systems, so hotels won’t need to overhaul their current systems.

“Cloud5 is honored to be selected as a trusted partner to Curator Hotel & Resort Collection,” said Beth Milano, Vice President of Sales for Cloud5. “We’ve spent almost 20 years delivering scalable and flexible SIP solutions designed to meet the demands of each hotel’s distinct telecommunications infrastructure. We look forward to helping Curator member hotels deliver the unique and exceptional experiences they are known for, with zero compromises.”

On-Site PBX Solutions

With 30 years of telecom experience, Devera Technologies will provide and support their Innacloud PBX Solution to Curator’s member hotels. Innacloud’s iACT PBX is simple, easy to install and compatible with modern and legacy telephone connections and peripherals, making it a one-stop-shop for member hotels’ phone system needs.

“Devera is thrilled to be partnering with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection to provide easy and reliable voice solutions for independent hotels across the country,” said Karen Tuck, Vice President of Operations for Devera Technologies. “Curator members will benefit from preferred pricing for hardware and installation, making the iACT PBX system even more cost-effective.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and seven industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Phonesuite Direct

Phonesuite Direct is the only Hotel Voice Services and PBX Vendor that is both 100% Hospitality focused, and is owned and managed by lifelong hoteliers. A subsidiary of Phonesuite, founded in 1988, the leading provider of hospitality communications for hotels, Phonesuite Direct’s mission is to provide white-glove sales, service, solutions, SIP trunking and support so that hotels, ownership & management groups alike could have factory-direct access to the best communications solutions for their properties and guests at a fraction of the cost. Phonesuite solutions have been installed in over 6,500 hotels world-wide. Phonesuite’s Voiceware integrates easily into existing hotel infrastructures at a reasonable cost, supporting both SIP phones and analog phones. For more information, visit www.phonesuitedirect.com.

About Cloud5 Communications

Cloud5 is the leading communications technology and services provider to customer-centric brands across the Americas, including more than 5,000 hotels. The company’s fast, reliable Internet solutions and flexible voice systems enhance the guest experience at hotels and resident satisfaction in Multiple Dwelling Units (MDUs). Cloud5’s award-winning Contact Center combines innovation with skilled agents to deliver sales and service that add value across any channel. The company’s comprehensive Managed IT services include technical support, PMO, threat mitigation, and business intelligence to help customers control operating costs and free up internal resources. For more information visit cloud5.com or call 877.241.2516.

About Devera Technologies

Devera Technologies was formed to bring back the level of PBX service required by hoteliers. Involved in the technical side of hotel communications for 30 plus years, Devera understands the challenges facing hoteliers today and has developed a dedicated assembly of experts on both Voice and Data, to close the gap between networks and PBX systems. Installing and maintaining on-site/hosted PBX systems branded by Innacloud, Devera has the highest level of remote support capability, with the backing of boots on the ground. Servicing hotels ranging from 24 rooms to 5,000, Devera Technologies brings “Service Inspired” PBX support to a variety of hotel brands across the USA and Cayman Islands.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

