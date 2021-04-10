Curevac says May approval for COVID-19 vaccine possible -newspaper

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - German biotech firm Curevac
believes the European Union might give approval for its
COVID-19 vaccine in May or June, a spokesman was quoted as
saying in the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Saturday.
"We are already very advanced in Phase Three clinical trials
and are expecting the data for the final approval package,"
spokesman Thorsten Schueller told the paper.
Previously, approval was expected in June.
Curevac still plans to produce up to 300 million vaccine
doses this year, the spokesman was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by William Maclean and
Jason Neely)