Currax Pharmaceuticals Appoints Michael Kyle, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer

01/10/2022 | 12:01pm EST
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Currax Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Currax"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding access to clinical differentiated medicines – both branded and generic – today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Kyle to the role of Senior Vice President (SVP), Chief Medical Officer, reporting to Currax's President and Chief Executive Officer, George Hampton. Dr. Kyle will have responsibility for Currax's regulatory, medical affairs, clinical development/operations, as well as the pharmacovigilance organization for the company. He will also lead Currax's exploration of smoking cessation opportunities through the CX-101 program.

"Dr. Kyle brings a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise to Currax and I'm confident that he'll play a key role in our efforts to support a variety of patient needs across our portfolio," said Currax President and CEO, George Hampton. "Michael joins the organization at a critical juncture as we expand our efforts and support the launch of CX-101 for the indication of smoking cessation."

"I am thrilled to be joining Currax at this exciting time for the organization and the patients it serves," said Dr. Kyle. "With a strong portfolio, complemented by the work the firm is doing in new areas, I am looking forward to building upon the efforts underway and supporting the company's mission to deliver clinically differentiated, life-changing medicines to patients in need."

Prior to joining Currax, Dr. Kyle was the Head of Development at Jiangsu HengRui Pharmaceuticals, and before that he held various roles in both clinical development and medical affairs at Pfizer, including: US Medical Director of Established Products, Medical Affairs; Chief Medical Officer, Pfizer Consumer Health; and Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Services and Operations of Upjohn, a Pfizer Division.  Throughout his pharmaceutical career, he has provided oversight and leadership for more than 300 phase I-IV trials as well as investigator-initiated studies. Dr. Kyle earned his BS in Psychology from Loyola University and his Medical Degree from Rush Medical College. He is a board-certified family physician and completed his residency training at West Suburban Family Medicine Residency Program in Oak Park, Illinois. Dr. Kyle started his career in clinical practice and as a principal investigator and has also held various faculty appointments at Loyola University Medical School and West Suburban Residency Program.

About Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC:
Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on acquiring and commercializing prescription Medicines worldwide. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder), Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet®, (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), and the authorized generic of Treximet®. For more information, please visit http://www.curraxpharma.com/.

Media Contact:
Shannon Susko
Edelman Financial Communications & Capital Markets
Currax@Edelman.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/currax-pharmaceuticals-appoints-michael-kyle-md-as-senior-vice-president-chief-medical-officer-301457338.html

SOURCE Currax Pharmaceuticals, LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
