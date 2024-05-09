Currencies: Dollar/£ parity little affected by BoE meeting

The dollar ended down -0.25% in a session lacking in macro data (with the exception of US weekly unemployment figures): the $-Index fell to 105.28, with differentials ranging from -0.05% against the yen (at 155.50), -0.15% against the Swiss franc (0.9060), -0.3% against the euro (which climbed back to 107.75) and -0.2% against the pound at 1.250.

The 'cable' ($/£) did not fluctuate significantly following the Bank of England.

As expected, it left its key rate unchanged, but stated that it 'expects to cut rates in the next few months or quarters' (making it possible to keep rates unchanged for a further 6 months, or to ease rates before midsummer).

The BoE has also revised down its inflation forecast to 2.6% from 2.8% in the UK in 2024.



No figures on the agenda in Europe this May 9, only 1 in the USA: weekly jobless claims in the USA stood at 231,000 at the end of the week to April 29, up 22,000 on the previous week, which was revised marginally upwards, from 208,000 to 209,000.

Previous figures were marked by a rare stagnation close to historic lows - around 210/220,000 - which lasted 1 month.



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came out at 210,250, an anecdotal rise of 250 on the previous week.



Lastly, the number of people receiving regular benefits rose by 17,000 to 1,785,000 during the week of April 22, the most recent period available for this statistic.



Gold recovers slightly to $2,333/Oz, silver takes the elevator with +3.3% to $28.3/Oz.



