Currencies: E/$ frozen, good session for Swiss Franc and Yen
The Swiss franc stood out, gaining 0.5% against both the dollar and the euro, while the British pound climbed +0.2%.
The most interesting development concerned the yen, which continued its upward trajectory, while the dollar broke through the 141 level to record its best performance since the morning of July 31.
The Dollar Index fell by 0.1% to 101.1, the level at which it closed on July 16.
Tuesday's break of important supports was confirmed by 3 sessions below these key levels.
As for the E/$ pair, the test of 1.1250 will have to be watched very closely in early 2024, but it's beyond 1.1600 that the greenback's long-term trend could turn negative and cause the FED some worries
Contact us to request a correction
