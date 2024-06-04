Currencies: E the weakest currency, Yen the strongest

The Dollar had fallen heavily on Monday, and did not regain an inch of ground on Tuesday: the $-Index was even down by -0.1% at 104.05.

The Euro was the weakest currency against all currencies, and particularly against the greenback: -0.2% at 1.0875. The Euro also lost 0.95% against the Swiss Franc (0.9670), which advanced +0.7% against the Dollar.

But the most vigorous currency was the Yen, which soared +1% against the Dollar to 154.55 and +1.2% against the Euro to 166.20.

Did the BoJ intervene to "support" the rebound begun the previous day?

Ryozo Himino, BoJ vice-governor, said on Tuesday that the BoJ had to be "very vigilant" about the impact of yen fluctuations on inflation in its monetary policy stance.

The euro was the FOREX's red lantern on Tuesday, as the markets took note (this morning) of a fall in unemployment in Germany in May, pointing to a possible slow recovery in growth.



According to data published on Tuesday by the Federal Labor Office, the number of jobseekers fell last month by 27,000 to around 2.72 million in seasonally-adjusted figures.



In the U.S., the most eagerly awaited figure was the Jolts report (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey): the Labor Department counted 8.059 million job openings in April (or -296,000), and March job openings were revised downwards to 8.355 million.

Tomorrow, investors will discover ADP's monthly survey of private-sector job creation.



The Euro's weakness seems to be explained by the conviction that the ECB will indeed lower its key rates on Thursday (from 4.00% to 3.75%).

The ECB's decision will be followed by a much-awaited press conference by its President, Christine Lagarde, which could give indications as to the future trajectory of rates this summer.

Inflationary pressures are only gradually receding on the Old Continent... and wage costs are likely to remain above +4% annualized by the end of the year.



The positive factor of the last 48 hours has been the deflationary impact of the downturn in oil prices, with Brent North Sea crude (-1.5% to $77) confirming its decline below $80 a barrel, sinking below $78 for the first time since February, despite OPEC+'s extension of its production limitation agreement.



