Currencies: FOREX calm, little reaction to ECB meeting

The euro showed little reaction to the European Central Bank's decision to maintain its monetary policy, as expected.

The previous day, the euro had broken through decisive resistance (1.0910) against the dollar, and this bullish signal was confirmed, despite the -0.2% consolidation towards 1.0915.

The single currency's slight dip can be explained by Christine Lagarde's press conference: the ECB expects "sluggish growth" in Europe in the second half of the year, but makes encouraging forecasts for inflation.

As a result, the ECB says that "everything is on the table" for a rate cut in September.

But given the almost total lack of reaction from Forex traders, the continuation of the monetary easing cycle initiated last month remains highly uncertain, and will continue to be so until early November (US elections).



The Dollar recovers slightly: the $-Index picks up +0.2% towards 104, a level still below the former support of 104.1.

The Dollar rallied more sharply against the Yen: by +0.6% to 157.05, by +0.35% against the Swiss Franc to 88.60.



There were figures at 2.30 p.m. in the USA: manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region rose overall in July, according to the local Fed's survey, with its Philly Fed diffusion index of general current activity up 13 points to 13.9. The new orders and new orders sub-indices were also up.



The new orders and shipments sub-indices both turned positive: the former rose 23 points to 20.7, its highest level since March 2022, and the latter jumped 35 points to 27.8, the highest since May 2022.



Businesses also reported an increase in employment for the first time since October, with the corresponding sub-index rising 18 points to 15.2, its highest level since October 2022.



However, the Labor Department reported 243,000 new US jobless claims in the week to July 8, up 20,000 on the previous week's upwardly revised figure of 222,000 to 223,000.





