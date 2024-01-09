Currencies: $-Index back to square one at 102.45

Like the Paris Bourse and European equities, Tuesday's session undid what the previous one had done: it was back to square one.



The Dollar Index regained the 0.25% lost the previous day (at 102.45): the Euro fell symmetrically by 0.2% to 1.0930, the Pound Sterling by 0.3% to 1.27, and the Swiss Franc by -0.5% to 0.8520.



The 'figures of the day' have no impact on currencies: in the US, the trade deficit narrowed by around -2% to $63.2 billion in November 2023, compared with the previous month's 64.5 billion (which was revised from an initial estimate of $64.3 billion), according to the Commerce Department.



In Europe, by mid-morning, the Euro was digesting without bitterness a frank disappointment in Germany's manufacturing sector: industrial production fell by 0.7% in November 2023, the 6th consecutive month of decline.

Also on the Old Continent, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for the Eurozone came in at 6.4% in November 2023, down from 6.5% in October, while the EU rate stood at 5.9%, compared with 6% the previous month, according to Eurostat data.



