Currencies: $-Index falls back to 104, gold and silver on top

The dollar continues to fall, and the $-Index loses 100 points in 1 week, dropping from 105.00 to 104.00 on Thursday (i.e. -0.22% more in 24 hours).

The Euro is up symmetrically by +0.25% to 1.0865, the Pound by +0.15% and the Swiss Franc by +0.2% (Swiss inflation is slowing to +1% over 12 months)... and the Yen has remained firmly anchored at 151.6 for the past 10 days.

As a result, the Yen is back on last Friday's levels against the Euro.



The day has been punctuated by a number of 'macro' figures: this began

this morning with the HCOB PMI composite index of overall activity in France.

It recovered from 48.1 in February to 48.3 in March, signalling the smallest drop in private sector activity since the start of the current period of contraction, which began ten months ago.



In contrast to the decline in activity, the contraction in overall new business volume accelerated in the private sector as a whole, reflecting an accentuated downturn in demand in both manufacturing and services.



In the Eurozone, the HCOB composite PMI index for overall eurozone activity stood at 50.3 in March, compared with 49.2 in February.

Growth in the private sector in March was only marginal, however, as continued contraction in the manufacturing sector offset the impact of only moderate growth in the services sector.



Investors took note of a series of US statistics as of 2:30 p.m.: the US trade deficit widened to $68.9 billion in February, compared with the previous month's $67.6 billion (which was revised from an initial estimate of $67.4 billion), according to the Commerce Department.



This 1.9% month-on-month increase in the deficit reflects a 2.2% rise in US imports of goods and services, to $331.9 billion, while exports rose by 2.3% to $263 billion.



The Labor Department reported 221,000 new jobless claims in the US for the week ending March 25, up 9,000 on the previous week's revised figure (212,000 instead of 210,000).

Gold set a new all-time record at $2,303/oz, while silver set a new annual record at $27.30/oz.







