Currencies: $ continues its slow ascent, Swiss Franc weak

The dollar is continuing the rally it began a week ago, while expectations of a US rate cut are becoming increasingly "timid".

Many analysts believe that the FED could revise upwards its outlook for economic growth and inflation, meaning that there is still no urgency to cut rates (not before June for 76% of operators).

The $-Index climbed 0.18% to 103.63, its best closing level since March 5.

The greenback gained 0.2% against the euro, which retreated to 103.65, and held steady against the yen and the Canadian dollar.

The weakest currency on Monday was the Swiss franc, which lost 0.5% against the dollar and -0.33% against the euro, to 0.9650.



The week will be punctuated by the monetary policy meetings of several major central banks, including the Fed... but there are unlikely to be any surprises (99% consensus for holding the key rate steady on Wednesday): as ever, the markets will be on the lookout for the slightest revealing indication of the timetable for future interest rate cuts (which could be limited to 3 this year).



In addition to the Fed, the Bank of England (BoE) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will also be meeting this week, and again no change in rates is expected from these two central banks.



The surprise could come from the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which according to market rumors intends to normalize its monetary policy by raising the cost of money and ending negative rates.





In today's statistics, the annual inflation rate for the eurozone stood at 2.6% in February 2024, compared with 2.8% in January, and for the European Union at 2.8% after 3.1%, according to Eurostat... figures in line with expectations.



According to initial estimates, the eurozone recorded a surplus of 11.4 billion euros in its trade in goods with the rest of the world in January 2024, compared with a deficit of 32.6 billion euros in January 2023.





