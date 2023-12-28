Currencies: dollar recovers modestly, yen breaks 141/$.

December 28, 2023 at 01:24 pm EST Share

The greenback regains some color, but the jump remains modest, and Tuesday's break of multiple supports has not been invalidated.



The Dollar Index recovers 0.15% to 101.1, after bottoming this Thursday morning at 100.62 (its lowest level since July 23).



The Euro consolidates -0.4% to 1.1060, but remains above the former resistance of 1.1030.

The $ is also recovering 0.55% against the British Pound, and a symbolic 0.1% against the Swiss Franc: its overall rise is being held back by the strength of the Yen, which is gaining +0.5% towards 141.25 (140.25 at the day's high, the best mark since July 31).

The dollar seems to be coping well with the widening of the US trade deficit to -90.3 billion dollars last month, compared with 89.6 billion in October, with exports (-3.6%) declining more than imports (-2.1%) month-on-month.

The Commerce Department, which published these preliminary estimates, also reported that inventories had fallen by 0.2% in wholesale trade and by 0.1% in retail trade.



The Labor Department announced 218,000 new jobless claims in the US for the week ending December 18, up 12,000 on the previous week's revised figure (206,000 vs. 205,000 initially announced).



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - stood at 212,000 last week, virtually unchanged (-250) from the previous week's revised average.



Finally, the number of people receiving regular benefits rose by 14,000 to 1.875,000 in the previous week, the most recent period available for this statistic.



Finally, new home sales orders were unchanged in November, but down -5.2% year-on-year.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.