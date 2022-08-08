Currencies find breathing space as dollar eases slightly

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies came off
session lows on Monday, as the dollar eased slightly after a
strong rally spurred by rising bets of the U.S. Federal Reserve
staying aggressive with its monetary policy.
With the exception of the Indian rupee and the Taiwan
dollar, most Asian currencies cut almost all session
losses. The Chinese yuan inched up, with data showing an
unexpected pick-up in exports in July aiding sentiment. Export
forecasts from China, however, were clouded by worries about
weakening global demand.
Elsewhere, Turkey's beleaguered lira fell 0.2%, while
South Africa's rand climbed 0.5%. Russia's rouble
rose to trade around 60 per dollar.
The greenback fell about 0.2%, but stayed at elevated
levels after data on Friday showing strong labour demand in the
United States saw bets for another 75 basis points hike by the
Fed in September rise to around 70%. Focus now turns to U.S.
inflation data due later this week. The headline number is seen
having cooled in July.
"There's still this very precarious risk backdrop," said
Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex.
"We are still seeing volatility in emerging market space
this morning, but it's not necessarily too indicative of an
overall trend just yet," he said, adding that Monex expects a
Fed "pivot," or the easing of its tightening cycle, in the
fourth quarter which could then lend some support to emerging
markets.
Despite a stronger euro, Hungary's forint rose
0.4% to stay at two-month highs, while the Polish zloty
climbed 0.3%. Both had a strong week last week, but
analysts at ING see some pain ahead.
"We expect both currencies to be weaker this week. We see
the forint as more vulnerable, with our target at 399 EUR/HUF
and the zloty at 4.75 EUR/PLN for the days ahead," said
Frantisek Taborsky, EMEA FX & FI strategist at ING.
Inflation figures from Hungary, the Czech Republic and
Romania will also be eyed this week.
Among stocks, MSCI's index of emerging market equities
snapped a three-day winning run thanks to losses in
Chinese blue-chips and Hong Kong stocks. But
strong gains in India, as well as outside Asia, helped cap
losses for the broader index.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)