Currencies: further weakening of the dollar (-0.1%), Swiss franc +0.5%
Spreads remained modest on most currency pairs (the euro rallied by 0.15% to $1.0770, the pound regained 0.25% and the most dynamic currency was the Swiss franc with +0.5% to 0.8735.
The day's US figures had little impact on exchange rates: the US trade deficit widened slightly to $62.2 billion in December 2023, compared with the previous month's $61.9 billion (which was revised from an initial estimate of $63.2 billion), according to the Commerce Department.
This 0.5% month-on-month increase in the deficit reflects a roughly parallel rise in US imports of goods and services, up 1.3% to $320.4 billion, and exports, up 1.5% to $258.2 billion.
In the same vein, France posted a trade deficit of E100 bn by the end of 2023, up E40 bn on 2019 (but a lesser evil after E163 bn in 2022).
NB: France's market share in world trade has fallen from 5.4% to 2.7% in 20 years.
Finally, German industrial production fell much more sharply than expected in December (-1.6%), according to official statistics published on Wednesday, confirming the bad patch currently experienced by Europe's leading economy: this is its sixth consecutive month of decline... but no impact on the Euro this Wednesday.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction