Currencies hit over two-year lows as dollar rules

EM stocks at lowest since May 2020
Indian rupee at record low as risk aversion, pound
collapse lift
dollar
China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step
Russian rouble pulls back from two-month high vs dollar
Czech consumer confidence falls to new low in September
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies hit a
more than two-year low on Monday, as the U.S. dollar
strengthened on its rising safe-haven appeal, while stocks
started the week in red on jitters about a global economic
slowdown.
MSCI's index of EM stocks declined 1.4%, while the
index for EM currencies fell 0.6%. Both indexes
were headed for their lowest levels since mid 2020.
UK's sterling crashed to a record low on mounting
concerns that the new government's economic plan will stretch
Britain's finances to the limit, boosting the safe-haven dollar
to 114.58 for the first time since May 2002, before
easing to 113.22 against a basket of major peers.
"The dollar is on the run and that is always a challenging
thing for the EM space," said Jakob Christensen, head of global
macro research at Danske Bank.
"UK's fiscal plans shook markets as this may be replicated
in other countries leading to worse fiscal situations and more
aggressive central bank hikes in major economies which have
indirect implications for emerging markets."
China's onshore yuan touched a 28-month trough, even as the
country's central bank announced fresh steps to slow the pace of
the currency's recent depreciation.
India's rupee, too, hit record lows against the
dollar. Traders told Reuters that the Reserve Bank of India
likely sold dollars to contain the currency's decline, which has
been touching fresh lows for the last three consecutive
sessions.
South Africa's rand weakened 1% as a firmer
greenback, weakness in gold prices and aggressive stance on
interest rates by major central banks weighed on sentiment.
The Turkish lira was also down 0.2%.
The Russian rouble pulled back from a more
than two-month high against the dollar in the previous session,
as voting continued in referendums that could see four Ukrainian
regions annexed by Russia.
"The geopolitical risk around Russia is weighing on
neighbouring countries like Poland and Hungary," Christensen
said.
Central and Eastern European currencies were mixed against
the euro.
Czech crown was flat after data showed consumer
confidence touched almost two-decades low in September, as high
inflation and surging energy costs bite.
The Hungarian forint slipped 0.2% against the euro
ahead of its rate decision on Tuesday where it is expected to
deliver another 100 basis point hike.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)