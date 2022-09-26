Advanced search
Currencies hit over two-year lows as dollar rules

09/26/2022 | 05:22am EDT
*

EM stocks at lowest since May 2020

*

Indian rupee at record low as risk aversion, pound collapse lift dollar

*

China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step

*

Russian rouble pulls back from two-month high vs dollar

*

Czech consumer confidence falls to new low in September

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies hit a more than two-year low on Monday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened on its rising safe-haven appeal, while stocks started the week in red on jitters about a global economic slowdown.

MSCI's index of EM stocks declined 1.4%, while the index for EM currencies fell 0.6%. Both indexes were headed for their lowest levels since mid 2020.

UK's sterling crashed to a record low on mounting concerns that the new government's economic plan will stretch Britain's finances to the limit, boosting the safe-haven dollar to 114.58 for the first time since May 2002, before easing to 113.22 against a basket of major peers.

"The dollar is on the run and that is always a challenging thing for the EM space," said Jakob Christensen, head of global macro research at Danske Bank.

"UK's fiscal plans shook markets as this may be replicated in other countries leading to worse fiscal situations and more aggressive central bank hikes in major economies which have indirect implications for emerging markets."

China's onshore yuan touched a 28-month trough, even as the country's central bank announced fresh steps to slow the pace of the currency's recent depreciation.

India's rupee, too, hit record lows against the dollar. Traders told Reuters that the Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars to contain the currency's decline, which has been touching fresh lows for the last three consecutive sessions.

South Africa's rand weakened 1% as a firmer greenback, weakness in gold prices and aggressive stance on interest rates by major central banks weighed on sentiment.

The Turkish lira was also down 0.2%.

The Russian rouble pulled back from a more than two-month high against the dollar in the previous session, as voting continued in referendums that could see four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia.

"The geopolitical risk around Russia is weighing on neighbouring countries like Poland and Hungary," Christensen said.

Central and Eastern European currencies were mixed against the euro.

Czech crown was flat after data showed consumer confidence touched almost two-decades low in September, as high inflation and surging energy costs bite.

The Hungarian forint slipped 0.2% against the euro ahead of its rate decision on Tuesday where it is expected to deliver another 100 basis point hike. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.0767 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.7346 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
DANSKE BANK A/S -1.10% 99.24 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
EURO / TURKISH LIRA (EUR/TRY) 0.22% 17.89315 Delayed Quote.17.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 0.96911 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
GOLD 0.10% 1645.58 Delayed Quote.-10.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.37% 0.012262 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.17% 0.57311 Delayed Quote.-15.97%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.50% 7.15593 Delayed Quote.11.97%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.38% 7.154 Delayed Quote.12.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.33% 57.8166 Delayed Quote.-24.11%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.14% 18.4514 Delayed Quote.38.28%
