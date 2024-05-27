Currencies: market very low but the $ remains heavy (-0.15%)

FOREX slumbered on this Remembrance Monday, a bank holiday in London and New York ('Spring Bank Holiday' and 'Memorial Day' respectively).

In the absence of catalysts, parities varied little, but the underlying trend, which has been rather bearish for the Dollar in recent weeks, prevailed.



The '$-Index' fell by -0.15% to 104.58, returning to its levels of a week ago.

The Euro gained +0.1% towards 1.0855, the Swiss Franc gained +0.15% and the Pound, which had no particular reason to sparkle, gained +0.25% towards 1.2770 (and +0.2% against the Euro at 0.85000).



The only 'macro' data of the day published in Europe came from Germany, where business sentiment remained unchanged in May.

The IFO index remained at the previous month's level of 89.3 points: although companies are less satisfied with their current situation, their expectations have improved.

No reaction from Forex traders, as this figure was perfectly in line with expectations.

The FOREX will return to its cruising speed tomorrow with the return of all traders, but for more excitement, we'll have to wait until Thursday, with a new estimate of US GDP (the first estimate of +1.6% could be revised slightly upwards).



The most important figures of the week will be released this Friday, May 31: the latest PCE inflation figures for the United States, followed by the Eurozone's CPI, which is showing signs of moderation.







