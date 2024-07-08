Currencies: markets ultra-calm, Euro solid at 1.0830/$

A very quiet day on the FOREX: all eyes were on France on Sunday evening at 8pm, and the mountain is giving birth to a mouse.

No majority in sight to implement measures deemed unfavorable to the markets, such as higher taxation or gifts (increase in the SMIC, return to retirement at 60, increase in minimum social benefits, etc.) likely to worsen the drift in public finances.



On the whole, we think investors will be satisfied that the worst-case scenario has been avoided, i.e. the RN or the NFP having an absolute majority," says Jack Allen-Reynolds, economist at Capital Economics.

The relief in the bond markets was palpable: our OATs eased -5pts to 3.165% and the spread over German Bunds contracted by -3pts on Monday.

As a result, the Euro/$ parity remained virtually unchanged, around a pivot of 1.0830 (with extremes between 1.0810 and 1.0845).



But this stagnation is not confined to the E/$ pair, for the specific reasons we all know: the greenback also stagnated against the yen at 106.7, against the Canadian dollar at 1.3635, and only shifted -0.1% against the pound, a modest decline offset by a symmetrical rise against the Swiss franc (0.8970).



Tomorrow, traders will focus on Jerome Powell's Congressional hearing: he could confirm the prospect of a rate cut after the summer (72% consensus for -25Pts as early as September, 84% for a second easing in December), should inflation continue to move in the right direction.



Thursday will see the release of the last consumer price figures before the Fed's next policy meeting, scheduled for July 31, which should confirm the recent slowdown in inflation.

