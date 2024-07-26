Currencies: not a volatile week on the FOREX, gold rebounds

The dollar weakens further on the eve of the weekend: after -0.1% the previous day, it gives up -0.15% against the euro (1.0860), the pound (1.2870) and -0.1% against the yen (around 153.80).



The Dollar Index logically slips by -0.1% towards 104.25... and this symbolic gap coincides with the weekly gap: a week for nothing.



Note some profit-taking on the Swiss Franc, which was in fine form on Thursday, losing 0.2% against the $ to 0.8830 and 0.35% against the Euro to 0.9590.

The US figures published on 26/07 had no impact, as the much-awaited PCE price index - closely watched by the Fed - showed a 0.1 point drop in inflation to 2.5% year-on-year, but the 'Core' PCE was stable at 2.6% (excluding energy and food).



The Commerce Department, which publishes these figures, also reported that US household spending rose by 0.3% in June compared with the previous month, while incomes rose by 0.2%.



Consumer sentiment edged up from 66 to 66.4, while the component of households' assessment of their current situation fell to 62.7, compared with 64.1 in the first estimate and 65.9 in June.

The expectations component stood at 68.8, compared with 69.6 in June.

Gold, which had lost 2% yesterday, recovered slightly: +1% to $2,388/Oz.



