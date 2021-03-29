Currencies slip as improving U.S. outlook lifts dollar

* MSCI index of EM FX falls to near three-week lows
* Lira bounces as new central bank head eases rate cut views
* Rouble eases on lower oil prices, rand recoups early
losses
* Borsa Istanbul extends uptick rule on short sales
March 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies slipped on
Monday to hover near three-week lows as an improving U.S.
economic outlook lifted demand for the dollar, while the Turkish
lira bounced after closing its worst week since 2018 in the
previous session.
The lira was up about 0.7% at 8.08 against the dollar
as Sahap Kavcioglu, the new central bank governor who was
appointed in a shock overhaul this month, played down
"prejudiced" expectations of an interest rate cut in April or
the following months.
The currency crashed 10% last week after Kavcioglu's
appointment raised fears of a reversal of a series of interest
rate hikes since November that had revived the currency amid
concerns of Turkey's depleting forex reserves and high
inflation.
"We expect inflationary pressures to remain elevated in the
coming months and do not see scope for an interest rate cut,"
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank economists Monica Malik and Thirumalai
Nagesh wrote in a research report.
"However, given the political influence in (central bank)
decision-making, a rate cut cannot be ruled out."
The MSCI index of emerging market currencies
eased about 0.2% and was nearing its lowest level since early
March.
High-yielding currencies in the developing world have come
under pressure this month from rising U.S. bond yields, which
have surged on expectations of higher inflation and have pushed
up demand for the dollar. A slower-than-expected recovery in
Europe has also dampened risk sentiment.
"We are still holding on to a bearish dollar scenario for
later in the year, but we probably need to see bond markets
settle down and Europe start to play its part in the global
recovery before the dollar starts to soften again," said Chris
Turner, global head of markets at ING.
The Russian rouble eased slightly to head towards 76
versus the dollar due to falling oil prices and the lingering
threat of U.S. sanctions against Moscow, while South Africa's
rand reversed early losses to gain about 0.3%.
A basket of emerging market stocks rose about 0.1%
after ending Friday with its second straight weekly decline.
Turkey's stock index rose about 0.6%. Borsa
Istanbul said the uptick rule on short sales would be extended
through Monday, as it sought to stabilise stock markets that
slumped nearly 10% last week following the central bank
shake-up.
In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the
head of the constitutional court, who opposed some
anti-corruption reforms, calling his actions a threat to
national security, Zelenskiy's office said on Saturday.
All eyes will also be on index provider FTSE Russell, which
is expected to give the final sign-off on including Chinese
government bonds (CGBs) in its World Government Bond Index on
Monday.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Nick Macfie)