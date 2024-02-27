Currencies: soporific session, the $ slides since 02/13

A very short session - just one more - on Forex, with the daily "standard deviation" of -0.05% on the Dollar Index (down to 103.78).

That's 15 days of decline for a deviation of 0.5% (the Euro is up symmetrically by +0.05% to 1.0850).

It was a soporific day for almost all pairs, unless we consider the +0.25% rise in the yen/$ to be a significant gap (the yen also gained 2% against the euro).



It's only logical that the greenback should have taken a turn for the worse in view of the day's mediocre US figures.

US household sentiment deteriorated sharply in February (from 110.9 to 106.7 in monthly terms, versus 114.8 in the first estimate), according to the Conference Board's monthly survey published on Tuesday.



For Dana Peterson, the Conference Board's chief economist, this sudden deterioration reflects the persistent uncertainty surrounding the US economy.

The sub-index measuring respondents' assessment of their current situation fell to 147.2 from 154.9 the previous month, while the sub-index measuring their expectations declined to 79.8 from 81.5 in January.



Durable goods orders fell by 6.1% in January compared with December, following a sequential decline of 0.3% in December 2023, with the consensus forecast at -5%.



Excluding the usually erratic transportation sector, where orders plunged by 16.2% in January, US durable goods orders fell by just 0.3% last month.



Forex traders are now eagerly awaiting Thursday's publication of the PCE index - a true potential market mover - in core data (excluding food and energy) in the USA: this is the Federal Reserve's preferred indicator for gauging inflation.





